Agoda's global travel inventory now available through Global Redemption Suite, enabling banking to deliver loyalty with instant, personalized travel rewards

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda and Mastercard have joined forces to launch a modular travel redemption solution that empowers banks to modernize their loyalty programs and offer more meaningful benefits to cardholders. This collaboration integrates Agoda's extensive global travel inventory into Mastercard's Global Redemption Suite, giving cardholders direct, real-time access to flexible travel rewards and more ways to redeem points for memorable experiences.

Through this collaboration, banks connected to Mastercard's rewards ecosystem can embed the Agoda-powered travel redemption solution into their own loyalty programs. This enables banks to quickly deliver a branded experience, where points can be redeemed instantly and applied directly to Agoda's global inventory of accommodations and flights. For cardholders, the result is a digital-first travel, seamless travel rewards experience tailored to diverse lifestyles.

As loyalty programs evolve toward personalization and partnerships, this launch reflects a growing trend: ecosystems that deliver value beyond traditional rewards. By connecting banks with Agoda's inventory through Mastercard's trusted network, the offering delivers flexibility and choice—key drivers of modern loyalty.

"Across the industry, many loyalty points still go unused because customers don't see enough real value or flexibility in how they redeem. By joining forces with Mastercard, we're helping banks close that value gap with travel rewards that are immediate, intuitive, and genuinely useful. By embedding Agoda's interfaces, technology, and global inventory into Mastercard's solution, cardholders can use their points the way they want, on their timelines, while banks gain a simple, scalable way to modernize loyalty and drive deeper engagement," said Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda.

Industry research underscores this shift. According to the Skift State of Travel 2025 report, most travelers join loyalty programs for practical benefits such as discounted travel, easier earning and redemption, and premium access—factors that directly influence booking decisions and reinforce loyalty. Similarly, Arrivia's 2025 Loyalty Landscape Report reveals that 84% of loyalty programs plan to expand their travel benefits this year, as consumers increasingly prioritize meaningful, experience-led rewards. This collaboration enables banks to meet these evolving expectations with travel rewards that drive measurable engagement including higher redemption frequency and active card rates.

"At Mastercard, we are transforming loyalty into a digital-first, hyper-personalized experience. By enabling effortless redemption with Agoda, we're creating a connected ecosystem that delivers convenience and meaningful value at every touchpoint. Together, we're shaping a future where loyalty is dynamic, data-driven, and seamlessly integrated into the moments that matter most," said Matthew Driver, Executive Vice President, Services, Asia Pacific.

This launch marks a significant step toward the future of loyalty—where flexibility, instant access, and meaningful experiences define value. By connecting banks, cardholders, and travel in one seamless ecosystem, Agoda and Mastercard are setting a new standard for choice and relevance in every journey.