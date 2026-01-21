BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 20 years, Beijing InfoComm China has served as the most professional and influential platform for promoting and expanding China's global Professional Audio-Visual (Pro-AV) industry. Through decades of bringing together manufacturers, solution providers, IT system integrators, and end users of Pro-AV, Beijing InfoComm China has become Asia's premier Hub for Pro-AV excellence. Taking place from 15-17 April 2026, at the China National Convention Center (CNCC), the show marks the beginning of a landmark era: the 20th year of the InfoComm China brand, followed by the 20th edition of the tradeshow in 2027. From an exhibition floor hosting over 400 companies and welcoming over 26,000 professional visitors, to a world-class conference lineup of Pro-AV industry movers & shakers, to delighting audiences with innovative and immersive themed zones, InfoComm China is where China is shaping the digital forward future.

To commemorate this milestone era, InfoComm China will host a series of events and initiatives throughout the two years honoring the companies, ideas, and people who have help to shape the Pro-AV industry. Leading up to the 2026 event, members of the InfoComm China community can expect even more innovations, interactive programs, and surprises which spotlights the history of Pro-AV, modern-day successes, and future forward showcases launching us into the 2nd half of the 21st century.

A US $98 Billion Market Opportunity

With the APAC Pro-AV market valued at US $123.7 billion and China accounting for nearly 80% of the pie (US $98.4 billion and 4.2% CAGR), InfoComm China provides a critical gateway for global trade and technological exchange.

New International Visitor Initiatives

Making a strategic shift toward global integration, InfoComm China for the first time has launched a suite of international visitor initiatives including tools and resources for overseas visiting professionals to navigate their way to China, through the fair, and efficiently network and conduct business deals.

Some of these initiatives for international visitors include the launch of invited guest program with travel hosting privileges, onsite assistance with dedicated lounges and translation services, and a curated selection of "ready-to-export" companies specifically prepared to meet with overseas guests at the show. Beyond business matching, visitors can also experience new and exciting show features from immersive technology, smart collaboration solutions, AI themed areas and networking events with local English-speaking-industry players.

"When you think about cutting edge, next-generation, and the future of tech, you think about China," said Executive Director June Ko. "Where else can you see such large-scale projection mapping against backdrops like the Forbidden City in Beijing? Or three-dimensional, interactive, holographic displays when you walk down a busy street in Shanghai? Or witness the world record for the largest display of entertainment drones such as the feats accomplished in Liuyang and Chongqing? When one thinks of where the future is heading, they can see it now in China. And what's even better is that these companies and Pro-AV professionals want to share their advancements with the rest of the world at InfoComm China."

From the future of digital advertising to meeting rooms that extend collaboration beyond boundaries, to smart city solutions that deliver cities of the future, professional Pro-AV visitors can see the largest range and depth of products & solutions servicing every end-user and vertical market implementation involving high-end, fixed installation Pro-AV. For more information on InfoComm China, the international visitor program benefits, and to pre-register your pass to the future visit infocomm-china.com.

About InfoCommAsia

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd. extends its influence through three marquee shows: InfoComm Asia; InfoComm China, Beijing; and InfoComm India. Each show features an exhibition that showcases the world's most cutting-edge and in-demand professional audiovisual and integrated experience technology solutions and a summit that presents learning opportunities. The shows bring together professional audiovisual industry players and top-level decision-makers from across different markets to tap into the vast potential presented by pro AV solutions.

