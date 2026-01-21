BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 20 years, Beijing InfoComm China has served as the most professional and influential platform for promoting and expanding China's global Professional Audio-Visual (Pro-AV) industry. Through decades of bringing together manufacturers, solution providers, IT system integrators, and end users of Pro-AV, Beijing InfoComm China has become Asia's premier Hub for Pro-AV excellence. Taking place from 15-17 April 2026, at the China National Convention Center (CNCC), the show marks the beginning of a landmark era: the 20th year of the InfoComm China brand, followed by the 20th edition of the tradeshow in 2027. From an exhibition floor hosting over 400 companies and welcoming over 26,000 professional visitors, to a world-class conference lineup of Pro-AV industry movers & shakers, to delighting audiences with innovative and immersive themed zones.

To commemorate this milestone era, InfoComm China will host a series of events and initiatives throughout the two years honoring the companies, ideas, and people who have help to shape the Pro-AV industry. Leading up to the 2026 event, members of the InfoComm China community can expect even more innovations, interactive programs, and surprises which spotlights the history of Pro-AV, modern-day successes, and future forward showcases launching us into the 2nd half of the 21st century.

A US $98 Billion Market Opportunity

With the APAC Pro-AV market valued at US $123.7 billion and China accounting for nearly 80% of the pie (US $98.4 billion and 4.2% CAGR), InfoComm China provides a critical gateway for global trade and technological exchange.

New International Visitor Initiatives

Making a strategic shift toward global integration, InfoComm China for the first time has launched a suite of international visitor initiatives including tools and resources for overseas visiting professionals to navigate their way to China, through the fair, and efficiently network and conduct business deals. Initiatives include the launch of invited guest program with travel hosting privileges, onsite assistance with dedicated lounges and translation services, and a curated selection of "ready-to-export" companies specifically prepared to meet with overseas guests at the show.

