Klook finds from traveler reviews that people choose different destinations to fulfil different jobs-to-be-done.

When time is limited, better-known cities serve the role of enabling travelers to step out of their everyday routines efficiently, offering familiarity, convenience, and pace control.

Lesser-known cities fulfil a different job. They let travelers connect with a destination, inviting travelers to experience the place in a more immersive and unstructured way.

All Klook reviews are submitted by verified travelers who completed their experiences, giving Klook a clear view of authentic traveler sentiment at scale.

Travelers to lesser-known cities tell richer stories about their experiences

Reviews of activities and experiences in lesser-known cities stand out for their vivid storytelling and deeper emotional depth, often revealing more of the reviewer's personality, voice, and perspective.

On top of describing the things-they-do, they reflect on the people they met, the moments that surprised them, and the memories that stayed with them.

Experiences in lesser-known cities appear to leave a deeper, longer-lasting impression, extending the joy of travel beyond the trip itself.

Below are five verbatim excerpts from traveler reviews, redacted for readability:

A flight that sparked a passion — Hobart, Australia

Introductory Flying Experience

A wondrous walking tour — Nara, Japan

Temple and Craft Beer Tour

A paddleboarding trip that shaped the next travel goal — Bohol, Philippines

Napaling Reef Stand-Up Paddle Board Experience

A sanctuary experience grounded in care — Chiang Mai, Thailand

Elephant Discovery Experience

*Klook worked with elephant welfare experts to develop an assessment framework that supports higher welfare standards for captive elephants and their local communities. Find them here.

An island escape defined by joy — Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Experience Island Life

"We study traveler reviews because they offer a window into what travelers value, and serve as a mirror for Klook to reflect on the quality of our offerings," says David Liu, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Klook.

"Reviews are especially important for high-value travel experiences, where the cost isn't just monetary but also time and opportunity," he says. "Travelers have a limited amount of time in any destination, and reading about others' experiences helps them make more informed decisions about how best to spend those precious resources."

How traveler reviews inform continuous improvement for Klook

Klook analyzes traveler reviews and packaged them into concise, actionable insights to help merchants refine their offerings and raise service standards.

For instance, Klook identified recurring feedback about long wait times — even for travelers with pre-purchased tickets — at a certain venue entrance. This feedback was shared with the merchant, leading to the launch of a premium ticket option that enables fast-track entry. The solution was subsequently productized into a scalable "skip-the-line" feature, now deployed across multiple Klook offerings.

In another instance, Klook found that more than 70% of travelers cited flexible time-slot changes as a key factor in selecting a merchant for timed reservations. In response, Klook introduced "by day" and "by time slot" booking amendment options. This added flexibility benefits both travelers and merchants, allowing travelers to adjust plans easily, while helping merchants reduce no-shows and refund requests.

David says: "By incorporating traveler reviews into product and platform improvements, Klook creates a virtuous loop: supporting merchants, enhancing traveler experiences, and strengthening the broader travel ecosystem."

AI-powered tools to make reviews easier and more accessible to travelers

To encourage more travelers to share feedback, Klook has introduced AI-assisted review tools, including automatic speech recognition and AI text polishing.

These features reduce friction in the review process, making it easier for travelers to share their experiences while preserving the authenticity of each individual voice. The result is richer feedback for future travelers and more actionable insights for merchants. Since its rollout, 75.4% of users who engaged with the feature have submitted a review.

As of 30 September 2025, Klook has accumulated approximately 13 million verified user reviews on its platform.