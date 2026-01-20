SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York, the world's leading make-up brand, today officially announced the appointment of the acclaimed Chinese top boys group Teens in Times (TNT) as its newest Brand Ambassadors and Global Partners. This landmark collaboration marks a significant fusion of New York's urban energy with the dynamic, youthful spirit of China's contemporary pop culture.

TNT has risen to become a definitive voice for Gen Z since their debut. Known for their exceptional talent, relentless work ethic, and authentic connection with their audience, TNT embodies the core values of Maybelline New York: self-expression, confidence, and the courage to "make it happen."

The partnership comes at a time when Maybelline New York is accelerating its digital-first and youth-centric strategies globally. By welcoming TNT into the Maybelline family, the brand aims to inspire a new generation of beauty enthusiasts to embrace their individuality through high-performance, trend-setting products.

As Global Partners, TNT will not only be the partner of upcoming campaigns in China but will also participate in brand initiatives, showcasing the universal appeal of Maybelline's iconic product lines.

By merging TNT's immense cultural influence with Maybelline's industry-leading expertise, the two powerhouses are set to redefine the beauty landscape for the next generation. This alliance is not merely a localized campaign but a strategic move to bridge diverse cultures through the shared language of self-expression.