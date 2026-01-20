DJI's First All-in-One Robot Vacuum ROMO: Flagship Technology Flies into the Home

Exceptional Sensing Power and Sensational Cleaning Performance

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launches ROMO, a series of advanced robot vacuums in Korea. Featuring millimeter-level obstacle sensing technology, utilized from DJI's flagship drones, the advanced sensors, smart algorithms, and ultra-strong suction combine to provide truly hassle-free, ultimate coverage on both hard surface floors and carpets with powerful cleaning performance. Furthermore, its intelligent self-cleaning system takes care of maintenance automatically, freeing the user to enjoy a clean home with minimal effort. The premium model, ROMO P, also has transparent panels on both the base station and robot, displaying the meticulously organized components that reflect precision engineering.

Millimeter-Level Obstacle Sensing That Even Dodges Playing Cards

ROMO features an advanced obstacle sensing system with high-performance dual fisheye vision sensors and wide-angle dual-transmitter solid-state LiDARs, leveraging technology derived from DJI's flagship drones. Coupled with machine learning this enables ROMO to recognize and avoid household obstacles such as 2mm thick charging cables or even playing cards. By combining input from multiple sensors, a deep environmental awareness is generated enabling navigation under beds or sofas in low light. Intelligent paths are also planned around every obstacle, even irregular shaped cabinets with ROMO's wide field of view that helps to avoid blind-spots.

Complete Coverage, From Open Floors to Tight Edges

Refined through DJI's extensive drone mapping and navigation, ROMO's path planning algorithms create smarter cleaning routes for efficient coverage throughout the home. The device automatically adapts its cleaning strategy to different obstacles. It gets in close to wires, table legs, and corners for a thorough clean with no missed spots, while steering clear of items like socks or liquid to avoid getting stuck or creating a mess.

Guided by real-time mapping and adaptive edge algorithms, ROMO's dual flexible arms automatically extend and retract to fit any space. They can reach deep into corners and along edges, removing dust from hard‑to‑reach areas such as under cabinets, around furniture legs, and along irregular walls. With sweeping coverage wider than the mop path, it prevents dirt from spreading by always sweeping before mopping.

Self‑Cleaning Base Station, 200‑Day Maintenance‑Free

The base station's washboard features a neat design that prevents dirt buildup and makes cleaning easier. Equipped with four high-pressure water jets, a 16mm large-diameter waste outlet, and 12 newtons of downward force on the mop pads, it thoroughly washes and flushes away debris through the large suction port, ensuring up to 200 days of maintenance-free operation.

The base station also features a 3-stage sound suppression system with long muffler ducts and chambers, filtering up to 80% of noise during dust collection so cleaning won't disturb family or pets.

Flagship Power for a Clean Sweep

With a high-performance motor and optimized airflow design ROMO delivers up to 25,000 Pascals of powerful suction and up to 20 liters of airflow per second. Additionally, ROMO automatically decreases its speed and side brush rotation to prevent scatter when debris such as cat litter is detected by the vision sensors.

Effortless Long Hair Pickup

Driven by twin high‑torque motors, ROMO's roller brushes deliver powerful performance to sweep debris into a hollow center for efficient suction. Hair, dust, and large particles are all easily removed for hassle‑free cleaning.

Realtime Extendable/Retractable Arms

Guided by real-time mapping and adaptive edge algorithms, ROMO's dual flexible arms automatically extend and retract to fit any space. They can reach deep into corners and along edges, removing dust from hard-to-reach areas such as under cabinets and large appliances, around table and chair legs or along irregular-shaped walls and furniture, to name a few.

With sweeping coverage wider than the mop path, ROMO prevents dirt from spreading by always sweeping before mopping.

Water Carried On-Board

When cleaning large rooms, ROMO's large 164ml on-board water tank keeps mop pads consistently damp, effectively preventing areas later in the mopping cycle from being inadequately mopped due to dried-out pads. ROMO also automatically adjusts water output, increasing it for stubborn dirt to leave every part of the home cleaner.

Tackle Kitchen Grease or Make the Home Smell Sweeter, Quietly

ROMO P features an additional compartment for floor deodorizer alongside the standard cleaning solution, and can dispense cleaning solution or floor deodorizer directly onto the mop pads. Cleaning routines can be customized to use cleaning solution to tackle kitchen grease, or apply floor deodorizer for deep whole-home cleaning, effortlessly meeting the different needs of every space in the home. A noise reduction chamber on ROMO effectively lowers airflow noise to deliver a thorough yet quiet clean without disturbing those around.

Bringing Intelligence to Every Corner of the Home

Deeply integrated with ROMO Series, the DJI Home app features an elegant, minimalist interface for effortless control. It comes with multiple preset smart cleaning modes, and also supports customizable cleaning plans with one‑tap quick start. Advance alerts are even provided when the clean water tank is low or the dirty water tank is full, making planning ahead for a seamless cleaning experience easy. Customizable cleaning modes include:

The robot's onboard sensors can be used to remotely check in on the home, talk with family, or interact with pets. To protect privacy, camera access requires two‑factor authentication for first‑time use, video data is encrypted during transmission, and the video function can be completely disabled when not in use.

When it comes to charging the device, ROMO supports 55W fast charging, reaching a full charge in just 2.5 hours.

Official Accessories

Price and Availability

The DJI ROMO is available for pre-order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners in the following configurations:

Certified for Data Security

The entire ROMO series (ROMO P, ROMO A and ROMO S) rigorously protects your personal information by meeting the strict ETSI EN 303 645 global cybersecurity standard, and by achieving the highest "Diamond" rating in the UL Solutions IoT Security Rating.

After-Sales Service Policy

Purchasing the Extended Protection Plan provides an additional one-year warranty after the product's official warranty period ends. Covered parts include the robot and base station. For a full list of details, please visit: https://store.dji.com/product/dji-extended-protection-plan-dji-romo

For more information, please refer to: https://www.romo.tech/