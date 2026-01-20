LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh from its highly acclaimed debut at CES 2026, Guide outdoor will showcase ApexVision at SHOT Show 2026 in Las Vegas (January 20–23) at Booth #40516. As a premier event for the shooting, hunting, and outdoor industry, SHOT Show brings together professionals to explore technologies shaping the year ahead. ApexVision marks a major step forward in ultra-clarity thermal imaging, and its tailored hunting optics are set to attract serious hunters and outdoor enthusiasts throughout the show.

ApexVision marks a significant advancement in thermal imaging performance through the deep integration of hardware and software. It combines the advanced ApexCore S1 infrared detector, the high-performance Nexus 1.0 processing platform, and the AI-powered Hyper-light 2.0 algorithm, together deliver exceptional image detail, superior contrast and edge enhancement, noise suppression, and lag-free visuals — even at high magnification or on fast-moving targets.

At SHOT Show 2026, ApexVision will be demonstrated across a lineup of thermal optics at Guide Outdoor booth:

"ApexVision is not just an upgrade, it marks the arrive of the Ultra-Clarity Era in thermal imaging." Said Hank Huang, CEO of Guide outdoor, "The innovation represents years of our dedication to delivering decisive, actionable thermal intelligence, empowering serious hunters to see more clearly, react faster, and operate with greater confidence. We invite everyone at SHOT Show to stop by and see the difference firsthand."

Attendees are encouraged to visit Guide outdoor Booth #40516, Venetian level 1, for hands-on testing and live previews of ApexVision-powered hunting optics.

Guide outdoor is keen to explore global partnership and collaboration opportunities. Learn more at www.guideoutdoor.com or contact enquiry@guideoutdoor.com.