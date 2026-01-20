SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 19, D.M.G officially announced the launch of the overseas chapter of its artist GAI Zhou Yan's GAI EVOLUTION 2026 WORLD TOUR. As one of the co-organizers of this tour, TME live will join forces to bring the most powerful voice in Chinese rap to sweep across the globe once again after a seven-year hiatus!

The tour kicks off in Singapore on March 7. Ticket presale begins at 11:00 AM on January 26 (local time and Beijing time), with official sales starting at 11:00 AM on January 30 (local time and Beijing time). Ticketing platforms for the Singapore stop include SISTIC, MAISEAT, Damai, and Ctrip. The performance will be held at Resorts World Ballroom at Resorts World Sentosa. The Singapore debut will feature a special standing zone, allowing fans to experience the sonic bombardment at the closest distance, resonate in sync with the stage, and push the interactive proximity to its absolute limit. Subsequently, the GAI EVOLUTION WORLD TOUR will make its way to Las Vegas, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, and other cities.

GAI's live music performances have earned exceptional acclaim for their commanding stage presence, extraordinary infectious energy, formidable vocal prowess, and emotionally charged talking segments—described by fans as "the blazing passion and shock etched in DNA." Before embarking on this global journey, GAI EVOLUTION has already completed an epic evolution from "pioneer" to "definer" on Chinese soil, establishing a series of insurmountable industry benchmarks. Between 2024 and 2025, from ten sold-out performances at ten-thousand-capacity gymnasiums to the successful staging of Chinese rap's first stadium 360-degree stage concert—with all tickets snapped up within seconds of release—GAI EVOLUTION made history, officially ushering Chinese rap into the "Stadium Era."

Igniting Overseas — Restoring the Purest Hip-Hop Essence

The highly anticipated GAI EVOLUTION 2026 WORLD TOUR - Overseas Chapter will revive the purest Hip-Hop essence, returning to its primal restlessness and passion. From stunning audiovisual experiences to zero-distance immersive energy, audiences will not merely "watch" a performance but fully submerge themselves in the musical universe GAI has constructed—a realm where "jianghu" (Chinese chivalrous world) chivalry meets worldly warmth, where pulse-pounding rhythms collide with lyrics that strike straight to the heart. From the moment the opening notes ring out to every second before the curtain falls, the audience will be enveloped in GAI's powerful aura and sound pressure, embarking on an immersive "jianghu" journey that resonates from the senses to the soul, and feeling the most thunderous sonic waves of Chinese rap on the world stage.

GAI's entire body of work over the years will be fully unveiled at the concerts, with classic tracks, explosive anthems, and tear-jerking ballads taking turns to captivate the audience. The setlist encompasses hit songs from multiple legendary albums including Yan, Douhong, Underlying Logic, and G-BLOCK Mixtape: "Kong Cheng Ji (Empty City Strategy)", "Chongqing Hun (Chongqing Spirit)", "Yi Bai Ling Ba (One Hundred and Eight)", and "Cang Hai Yi Sheng Xiao (A Laugh in the Sea of Chaos)" awaken nostalgia; "Lan Hua Cao (Orchid Grass)", "Chao Tian Men (Chaotianmen)", and "Wei Yuan Gu Shi (Weiyuan Story)" stir deep emotions; while "Qi", "Gu Xiang, Feng (Hometown Hunan, Wind)", and "Bai Ge (White Pigeon)"—created and performed on Singer 2025—will be presented live. Within the powerful energy field of GAI EVOLUTION, experience up close the evolutionary trajectory of GAI's journey and his unchanging sincerity and passion. This embodies the cultural confidence of the Chinese people, using GAI's distinctive style to showcase the infinite possibilities of Chinese rap to the world.

Going Global — Unveiling the Infinite Possibilities of Chinese Rap

After years of meticulous preparation and profound accumulation, the 2026 world tour of GAI EVOLUTION is committed to reconstructing the commercial value and cultural influence of Chinese rap abroad. GAI will bring the "New Chinese-style Rap" aesthetic system—fully validated domestically and rooted in Chinese cultural DNA—to break through geographical and cultural boundaries, leaving a distinct Chinese mark on the global map of popular culture. This not only signifies the expansion of GAI's personal musical stage but, more importantly, a pivotal moment for Chinese rap to showcase its highest standards to the world.

GAI Zhou Yan's GAI EVOLUTION 2026 WORLD TOUR - Overseas Chapter is about to kick off in full swing!