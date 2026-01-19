Asia's No.1 Remote Solutions Provider Once Again Recognized for Outstanding Security Excellence

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSUPPORT Co., Ltd., a leading provider of remote solutions, announced today that its Global R&D Center has achieved two internationally recognized information security certifications: ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27017:2015.

The ISO/IEC certifications, jointly established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), represent the most authoritative global standards for information security management. They are awarded only to organizations that successfully pass rigorous and comprehensive audits.

RSUPPORT's Global R&D Center successfully renewed its ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification after passing 123 evaluation criteria related to information security management systems. In addition, the Center newly obtained ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certification by meeting 244 assessment criteria specific to cloud security management systems.

With the achievement of these two certifications, the RSUPPORT Global R&D Center has once again demonstrated the robustness and reliability of its security framework across both solution development and cloud-based SaaS delivery. This milestone further validates RSUPPORT's ability to deliver secure, trustworthy, and enterprise-grade remote solutions to customers worldwide.

Powered by its security-certified Global R&D Center, RSUPPORT provides a comprehensive portfolio of AI-powered and remote-enabled solutions to more than 20,000 enterprises and institutions globally. These include the client-less remote support solution RemoteCall, remote access and control solution RemoteView, remote sales solution RemoteVS, AI-based meeting minutes solution AIrepoto, and web-based video conferencing solution RemoteMeeting, delivered through both on-premise and SaaS deployment models.

RSUPPORT has secured the No.1 market share in Asia's remote solutions market and the fifth-largest share globally.

"Achieving ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27017 certifications simultaneously is a significant milestone that officially reaffirms the high level of security across all RSUPPORT products and services," said Hyung-su Seo, CEO of RSUPPORT. He also added, "By meeting the stringent security requirements of enterprises and institutions across diverse industries worldwide, we will continue to strengthen customer trust and accelerate our expansion in global markets."

[About RSUPPORT Co., Ltd]

Founded in 2001, RSUPPORT Co., Ltd(www.rsupport.com) has been a pioneer and a leader in the global remote solutions industry. RSUPPORT develops and delivers rapid and reliable remote services for consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises worldwide. With its advanced remote technologies and accumulated know-how, RSUPPORT provides a comprehensive portfolio of remote solutions, including RemoteCall(www.remotecall.com) for remote troubleshooting and support, RemoteMeeting(www.remotemeeting.com) for video conferencing, RemoteView for remote access and control, RemoteVS(www.remotevs.com) for remote sales, and AIrepoto(www.airepoto.com), an AI-powered solution for meeting transcription and minutes. RSUPPORT serves over 20,000 customers worldwide in various industries, such as PC and mobile device manufacturers, telecommunications companies, and financial companies. As a result, RSUPPORT has firmly established its market position and manages sales partners in many countries worldwide.