MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Financing Inc. (Fuse), the lending arm of the Philippines' leading fintech player GCash together with GInsure, its digital insurance platform, is now giving free insurance coverage to borrowers of its GLoan feature.

Available for a limited time, the newest feature, GLoan Protect, provides borrowers with free loan and health insurance, underwritten by Oona Insurance Corporation, for every GLoan disbursement worth a minimum of PHP 500.00 (USD 8.00).

"Oftentimes, Filipinos don't think of insurance until it's too late," said Tony Isidro, President and CEO of Fuse Financing, Inc. "With the free insurance, we're making sure that every time someone gets a GLoan, they also get a safety net. It's our way of helping users feel more secure and protected without them having to spend extra."

By integrating protection into GLoan, GCash—through Fuse and GInsure—offers borrowers added peace of mind and a safety net against life's uncertainties.

Under GLoan Protect, the free health insurance covers a hospitalization allowance given to all users who avail of a GLoan moving forward. Users can claim a minimum of PHP 500.00 (USD 8.00) or up to 10% of the total loan value when they get confined in the hospital for a minimum stay of 3 days.

The loan insurance benefit is activated once a customer receives their loan proceeds from GLoan, and coverage remains constant and valid until the end of the loan term. In case of customer demise or accident-related permanent disability, the remaining loan balance will be waived and settled by the insurance provider. Any remaining benefit amount, if applicable, will then be paid out to the borrower's beneficiary or family.

"By combining credit and insurance within a single service, we're pushing the boundaries of digital innovation to give Filipinos not just access to funding, but also the protection they deserve," said Winsley Bangit, Group Head of New Businesses at Mynt, the parent company of GCash.

GCash made this initiative possible in partnership with Oona Insurance Corporation, a wholly-owned company by Oona Philippines Holdings Corporation (OPHC), actively expanding into health and digital-first solutions that meet the needs of today's consumers.

"Our mission at Oona is to make protection part of everyday life, not something out of reach. Partnering with Fuse and GCash shows how insurance can be embedded seamlessly into the financial services people already use, from borrowing to everyday transactions," said Abhishek Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Oona Insurance.

GLoan Protect is now available to new GLoan transactions for a limited time starting on January 16 until March 31, 2026. Borrowers should be Filipino citizens, aged 21-65, fully-verified GCash users with a minimum loan approved and disbursed amount of PHP 500.00 (USD 8.00), and at least one month loan tenor.