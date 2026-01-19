SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 25 to 27, 2026, productronica China 2026 will be held grandly at Halls E1-E5 and W1-W4 of the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). As an important display and exchange platform for the electronic manufacturing industry, this edition will feature over 1,000 exhibitors across its exhibition area of nearly 100,000 square meters. It will focus on the needs of multiple fields, including component manufacturing, test and measurement, quality assurance, new energy vehicle inspection technology, surface mount technology (SMT), electronics manufacturing services (EMS), automated electronic assembly, clean technology, cable processing, electronic chemical materials, dispensing and bonding technology, robotics, AGV, intelligent warehousing, sensor technology, motion control and drive technology, new energy vehicle technology as well as automotive PLC Industrial control system. It aims to present an "innovation feast" covering the entire industrial chain of electronic production to the industry, highlighting smart factories, new energy vehicle technology, and the digital future.

For this year, productronica China 2026 will closely follow the cutting-edge trends of the industry and specially launch 10 concurrent activities, focusing on four core themes for in-depth discussion:

Under the framework of the four major themes, the forum content will be further extended to multiple hot areas, including embodied intelligent robots, low-altitude economy, AI, computing power, liquid cooling technology, wiring harnesses for new energy vehicles, power semiconductors, automotive electronics, dispensing and adhesives, intelligent manufacturing, advanced packaging, medical electronics, flexible printing, and other directions. With these offerings, we aim to facilitate multi-dimensional exchanges and collisions of ideas and explore new paths for the development of electronic manufacturing.

The following lists the concurrent activities:

