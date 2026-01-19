Discounted Fares, 2 + 1 Stays Available Until Supplies Last

CEBU CITY, Philippines, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cebu Pacific (CEB) launches a limited-time only Fly & Stay offer, in partnership with the Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Hotel, Resort, and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI).

This is part of the airline's "Happy Starts in Cebu" campaign initiative, encouraging travelers to begin their Philippine journey from Cebu.

As the exclusive airline partner, CEB is offering discounted fares from Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Hong Kong to Cebu, until January 31, 2026. The travel period runs from February 1 to July 31, 2026.

One-way base fares (exclusive of fees and surcharges)

One-way all-in fares

The seat sale supports the DOT's "Visit Cebu" campaign launched in December last year, marking the first-of-its-kind partnership between DOT and CEB to put Cebu on the map for 2026 travels.

Through the campaign, guests booking CEB's direct international flights to Cebu are eligible to purchase a 2-night stay with breakfast for two, with one FREE night with breakfast, at participating Cebu hotels and resorts. The offer is available for purchase until January 31, 2026, for stays from February 1 to August 30, 2026.

The 2 + 1 offer is subject to availability and applies only to accredited participating properties listed below:

All accommodation vouchers must be booked in advance, either directly with the participating hotel or through the designated redemption platform. To enjoy the offer, guests simply need to present their Fly & Stay voucher together with their CEB boarding pass upon hotel check-in.

For more information on the promo mechanics, visit https://bit.ly/VisitCebu2026 .

Our social media handles:

Facebook: Cebu Pacific Air

X: @CebuPacificAir

Instagram: cebupacificair