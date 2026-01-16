SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda today released a month-by-month guide to help travelers plan their 2026 journeys across Asia. From heritage cities to island breaks, the list highlights destinations and unique cultural festivities that align with seasonal weather and local calendars, offering a curated itinerary of the best destinations for each month of the year.

As travelers plan ahead for their 2026 adventures, Asia presents a calendar filled with well-timed reasons to travel. From festivals rooted in local tradition to landscapes shaped by seasonal weather, choosing when to go becomes as meaningful as choosing where. Planning trips around these moments allows travel to follow the rhythm of place rather than the rush of convenience.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "Planning travel month by month changes how people think about trips. Instead of asking where to go, they ask when a place comes alive. With the right timing, you can enjoy immersive cultural festivals, better weather, and a deeper sense of place. Agoda is here to help every traveler make the most of 2026 with everything they need to plan the perfect trip, including flights, accommodation and activities all in one platform."

January – Hampi, India

January's cooler temperatures make walking between Hampi's ancient temples and boulder-strewn landscapes more comfortable. The dry season also reveals the scale of this UNESCO World Heritage Site, where history and nature sit side by side.

February – Takayama, Japan

Takayama's winter setting gives the town a quiet, postcard look, with snow settling on traditional wooden houses. February travel also allows easy access to nearby Shirakawa-go, where traditional thatched roof gassho-style farmhouses stand against alpine scenery.

March – Dien Bien Phu, Vietnam

March aligns with the Ban Flower Festival, when blooms cover the surrounding hills and cultural performances fill public spaces. The timing offers a chance to experience local life during one of the area's most celebrated periods.

April – Taitung, Taiwan

Mild spring weather makes April a comfortable time to explore Taitung's coastline and rural landscapes. The start of the Taitung Balloon Festival adds color to the sky and draws visitors beyond the city center.

May – Colombo, Sri Lanka

Wesak Day brings communities together through lantern displays, temple visits, and evening processions. Traveling during this period offers insight into Buddhist traditions that shape daily life across the market.

June – Hangzhou, China

June marks the Dragon Boat Festival, when rivers become racecourses and spectators line the banks. The festival also centers on sharing zongzi (sticky rice dumplings), tying food traditions closely to the celebration.

July – Boryeong, South Korea

Held at Daecheon Beach, the Boryeong Mud Festival turns the coastline into a playground of mud-based activities. July's warm weather suits the event's outdoor focus, mixing humor and shared participation.

August – Ipoh, Malaysia

August offers conditions suited for exploring Ipoh's cave temples, heritage buildings, and street art lanes. The city's food scene also makes it easy to structure days around markets and local cafes.

September – Luang Prabang, Laos

As the rainy season eases, September reveals green hills and full waterfalls around Luang Prabang. The timing supports slower travel, with space to explore temples and riverbanks without peak-season crowds.

October – Chiang Mai, Thailand

October coincides with Yi Peng, when lanterns lift into the night sky across Chiang Mai. The festival creates a temporary transformation of the city, blending ritual with visual spectacle.

November – Jaipur, India

The November Diwali festival fills streets and homes with lamps, fireworks, and shared meals. Visiting during the Festival of Lights places travelers in the center of celebrations that emphasize renewal and connection.

December – Koh Lanta, Thailand

December brings steady weather and calm seas to Koh Lanta, making it suitable for beach days and boat trips. The island's quieter pace offers a relaxed way to close out the year with beautiful sunsets and serene nature.

These destinations reflect how travel planning can match experiences with the right time of year, and Agoda helps bring those plans together. With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking, travelers can plan each month of 2026 with flexibility in mind. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.