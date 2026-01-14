Rockwell Automation 2025 Sustainability Report Reflects Continued Commitment to Build a More Resilient, Agile, and Sustainable Future

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) published its 2025 Sustainability Report, which showcases how the company is bringing together technology and manufacturing for a more sustainable tomorrow.

"As both a manufacturer and a trusted partner to industrial companies around the world, Rockwell is uniquely positioned to lead the transformation of operations through innovation and sustainability," said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO, Rockwell Automation. "Our technologies help customers reduce energy use, minimize waste, and lower emissions while improving productivity and quality. From smart machines and digital twins to advanced motion control and cybersecurity, our solutions are enabling manufacturers to meet their sustainability goals without compromising performance."

The report reflects how Rockwell's sustainability strategy is embedded across the business, from how the company designs and innovates, to how the company sources, manufactures, and delivers solutions to customers. It's built around three core focus areas: Environment, Social, and Governance.

The company drives outcomes that extend across stakeholders:

Our actions are grounded in measurable progress:

"These efforts are not about checking boxes. They're about building a more resilient business and creating long-term value," said Emmanuel Guilhamon, Vice President, Sustainability, Rockwell Automation. "Sustainability is a growth strategy, and this report is our way of showing how that strategy comes to life."

Read Rockwell's 2025 Sustainability Report.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.