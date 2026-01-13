NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid, a pioneer in human-computer interaction and AI-powered smart glasses, announced the accelerated global expansion of its offline retail channels, marking a step in bringing Rokid Glasses and Rokid Ai Glasses Style closer to consumers worldwide through premium shopping destinations across Asia and Europe.

The expansion follows a year of strong global momentum for Rokid and the recent successful wrap of CES 2026, driven by record-breaking crowdfunding performance, growing ecosystem adoption, and rising consumer interest in practical, everyday AI glasses.

Expanding Global Retail Presence

As part of its retail channel strategy, Rokid has entered several high-profile commercial locations:

Rokid Ai Glasses Style

Rokid Ai Glasses Style is part of Rokid's consumer-ready AI glasses line, designed to emphasize comfort, personalization, and everyday usability. The product is a practical alternative to Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses for everyday use, featuring a lightweight (38.5g) fashion-oriented form factor and supporting hands-free global AI interaction, real-time translation, and intelligent assistance through an open-ecosystem approach.

Rokid Ai Glasses Style officially enters the consumer market on January 19, 2026, strengthening Rokid's portfolio alongside its flagship AI & AR smart glasses and reinforcing the company's commitment to making AI wearables accessible through both online and offline channels.

Building a Global Retail Presence

The retail activations across Asia and Europe are reflecting Rokid's broader strategy to combine the physical retail experience with global brand visibility, enabling consumers to try AI glasses firsthand through live demonstrations and guided interactions.

These initiatives also support Rokid's long-term vision to expand international adoption, enhance localized services, and strengthen partnerships with leading retailers worldwide.

"Expanding into premium retail environments is a critical step in making AI glasses part of everyday life," said Yuanfang Long, Head of Global Operations at Rokid. "By working with leading shopping destinations and optical partners across regions, we are creating more opportunities for consumers to experience Rokid Glasses in real-world settings and understand how wearable AI can fit naturally into their daily routines."

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, focused on creating human-centered smart glasses that seamlessly integrate intelligence into everyday life. As one of the industry's earliest innovators, the company is widely recognized as the first to deliver smart glasses with open, global AI access, enabling real-time translation and AI interaction across platforms and regions.

Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprise users globally and hosts China's largest XR developer community, with over 20,000 registered developers and 5,000 enterprise partners. Recognized for engineering and design excellence, Rokid has received the CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years and the German iF Design Award five times.

For more information, please visit https://global.rokid.com/