ZTE Recognized on CDP Climate A List for Third Consecutive Year, Ranking Among the Global Top 4%

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, has once again secured an "A" score for climate change from CDP, ranking among the top 4% of companies globally.

This marks the third consecutive year that ZTE has received CDP's top ranking, making it the only company in mainland China to achieve this distinction for three years running in recent years. The recognition not only underscores strong international acknowledgement of ZTE's environmental governance and climate action, but also highlights the company's leadership as an industry pioneer in advancing the global transition toward a low-carbon economy.

CDP, an authoritative international platform for environmental information disclosure, has developed a globally recognized measurement system to assess corporate progress in climate action, transparency, and comprehensive performance. Its scores are widely used to inform investment and procurement decisions. In 2025, over 22,100 companies globally — representing more than half of the world's market capitalization — disclosed data on climate change, forests, and water security through CDP. Receiving the highest "A" score indicates that a company ranks among the top 4% globally in climate governance, target setting, action effectiveness, and risk management capabilities.

ZTE has deeply integrated green and low-carbon principles into its development strategy, paving "green digital pathway" through four key dimensions — Green Operations, Green Supply Chain, Green Digital Infrastructure, and Green Empowerment — to help various industries accelerate their green transformation.

For Green Operation, ZTE implemented several energy-saving and emission-reduction initiatives, resulting in an absolute electricity savings of 45 million kWh. The company recorded a 13.4% reduction in Scope 1&2 emissions compared to the previous year. Its telecom products saw an 8.39% reduction in physical emissions intensity during the use and maintenance phase, while its terminal products achieved a 5.02% year-on-year reduction in absolute emissions over the entire product lifecycle. ZTE reduced its Scope 1&2&3 carbon emissions by 14.317 million tons in 2024 compared to 2023 levels.

For Green Supply Chain, ZTE has integrated green innovation strategy requirements into supplier management IT systems, including agreement signing, on-site audits, and performance assessments. To date, the company has conducted Corporate Social Responsibility on-site audits for over 450 production suppliers, guided 152 suppliers in completing organizational-level carbon inventories, and assisted 51 suppliers in establishing carbon reduction targets and measures.

For Green Digital Infrastructure, ZTE currently holds over 800 green patents. So far, the company has conducted carbon footprint assessments for 240 products, covering all its product categories. Through its end-to-end green solutions, ZTE continues to help global operators save over 10 billion kWh of electricity annually.

For Green Empowerment, ZTE has integrated cloud and network infrastructure, IoT, big data, AI and other cutting-edge technologies with traditional industries to achieve a win-win outcome of development and emission reduction. The company has partnered with over 2,000 leading industry players to carry out 5G-powered innovative green practices across 18 sectors — including steel, metallurgy, electronics manufacturing, ports, rail transit, mining, and power — pioneering more than 100 innovative application scenarios.

ZTE's long-term commitment to sustainable development has been consistently recognized. The company has received official approval from the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near-term 1.5°C target and long-term net-zero targets, and has also been awarded the Gold Medal by EcoVadis, placing it among the leading 4% of companies assessed worldwide.

As the member of the UN Global Compact, the Global eSustainability Initiative, and COP29 Green Digital Initiative, ZTE will continue to deepen its role as a "Driver of Digital Economy", collaborating with global partners and customers to advance towards a green and intelligent future, contributing robust efforts to address global climate change and build a sustainable, better world.

