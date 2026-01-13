ETO Markets Strengthens Global Compliance Framework with Mauritius FSC License

SYDNEY, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETO Markets, a globally recognized trading platform, has secured a financial services license from the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (Mauritius FSC, License No. C119023893). This regulatory authorization reinforces the company's commitment to transparency, investor protection, and high operational standards across international markets.

A Milestone in Global Compliance

The Mauritius FSC license represents a meaningful enhancement to ETO Markets' global regulatory framework, strengthening its position as a trusted international financial services provider. Headquartered in Australia, ETO Markets is recognized for delivering secure, innovative, and client-focused trading solutions across multiple jurisdictions. This authorization complements its existing licenses from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA). It further extends ETO Markets' regulatory footprint, enhancing its ability to serve a rapidly growing global client base.

Strengthening Client Protection Through Global Compliance

Established in 2001, the Mauritius FSC is known for its stringent regulatory standards that prioritize investor protection and market stability. Together with oversight from Australia ASIC and Seychelles FSA, this license underscores ETO Markets' dedication to global best practices and high compliance standards. Clients can trade with confidence, knowing that ETO Markets ensures transparency, maintains segregated client funds, and provides robust dispute resolution mechanisms to safeguard their interests.

Strategic Positioning in a Global Financial Hub

Mauritius is recognized as a premier international financial center, bridging Africa and Asia and serving as a gateway for global investment flows. By establishing a licensed entity under the Mauritius FSC, ETO Markets strengthens its strategic presence in the region, leveraging Mauritius' favorable regulatory environment to expand its global reach and better serve a diverse international clientele.

Empowering Traders with Intelligent Trading Solutions

ETO Markets remains focused on integrating intelligent, technology-driven tools into its trading infrastructure. Through advanced infrastructure, ultra-fast execution, and robust risk management tools, ETO Markets continues to integrate AI-powered innovations into its platforms, reinforcing its mission to redefine trading efficiency and transparency across global markets.

About ETO Markets

ETO Markets is a leading financial services platform, regulated across multiple jurisdictions, including Australia ASIC, Seychelles FSA, and Mauritius FSC. Serving clients in over 120 countries, it provides seamless access to a wide range of asset classes. With ultra-low spreads, competitive leverage, and a commitment to regulatory excellence, ETO Markets delivers intelligent, technology-enhanced trading experiences under the highest global standards.