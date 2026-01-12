KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SME100 Awards organized by Business Media International has become one of the most trusted and influential platforms for high growth Malaysian enterprises, recognised for its rigorous evaluation standards and its role in identifying the country's most promising businesses. Over the years, the programme has evolved into more than an award. It has become a springboard for SMEs seeking credibility, visibility and a supportive ecosystem in an increasingly volatile business landscape.

That landscape has grown more challenging than ever. Malaysian SMEs are operating in a climate defined by rising costs, talent shortages, complex regulatory requirements and tightening cash flow. Inflation continues to push operational expenses upward, while difficulties in hiring and retaining skilled talent have slowed growth for many. These pressures have created a harsh reality. Companies that lack adaptability risk losing market share, while those that act decisively are discovering opportunities in places previously overlooked.

Despite these obstacles, the SME sector has demonstrated a remarkable ability to rebound. Recent data shows that SME GDP grew by 11.6 percent, surpassing the national average and signalling that transformation, not stability, is driving growth. Many businesses have embraced digital tools, streamlined operations and explored new revenue pathways. The divide between surviving and thriving is becoming clearer, and it is defined by mindset, capability and speed.

In this environment, the SME100 Awards serves as a crucial platform for SMEs to strengthen their position. The programme provides a structured pathway for benchmarking performance, accessing regional networks and gaining recognition that matters to customers, partners and investors. By combining quantitative financial indicators with qualitative assessments and a full interview process, SME100 identifies companies that are not only resilient, but ready for the next phase of growth. For winners, the programme offers visibility, connection to a strong ASEAN SME community and access to continuous learning and collaboration opportunities.

Datuk William Ng, National President of SAMENTA, underscored the importance of this support. He said, "Malaysian SMEs are confronting some of the toughest market realities in decades. Yet the most progressive among them are proving that adversity can be a turning point. The SME100 Awards highlight these companies not simply for their achievements, but for the mindset they represent. They show the entire SME sector what is possible when we combine innovation, discipline and the willingness to change."

The SME100 programme is further strengthened by the involvement of key industry partners. CTOS serves as the official credit reporting partner, Baker Tilly Malaysia as the official auditor and CGC Digital as the gold sponsor. Together, they enhance the transparency, credibility and relevance of the awards while reinforcing the broader ecosystem that supports SME growth.

For more information about the SME100 Awards 2025 Malaysia and the complete list of winners, please visit www.sme100.asia

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE MALAYSIA SME100 AWARDS 2025 (IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER):

1. AA AVIATION SDN BHD

2. AGENSI PEKERJAAN KAWA GLOBAL SDN BHD

3. AL HIJRA HEALTHCARE SDN BHD

4. AMD SOLUTIONS SDN BHD

5. ARVIA SOLUTIONS

6. AUTHENTIC TIMBER RESOURCES SDN BHD

7. BIMAGE CONSULTING (M) SDN BHD

8. BINA SKK SDN BHD

9. BLACK GOLD SECURITY SDN BHD

10. BUMI SENDAYAN SDN BHD

11. CASA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP SDN BHD

12. CEE INDUSTRIES SDN BHD

13. CRILIGHT MARKETING (M) SDN BHD

14. CRT INSIGHTS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD

15. CTRM TESTING LABORATORY SDN BHD

16. DAYASAKTI TRAVEL & TOURS SDN BHD

17. DREAMAZE SDN BHD

18. EDCA ENERGY SDN BHD

19. EF STORE SDN BHD

20. EG TECH SYSTEM SDN BHD

21. ELITE MARKETING GROUP SDN BHD

22. EVOPOINT SDN BHD

23. FLEX SEAL & PUMP ENGINEERING SDN BHD

24. FLEXI FLEX HYDRAULICS SDN BHD

25. GREEN EXCEL ENGINEERING AND CONSULTANCY SDN BHD

26. HAI SUAR HUAT PILING SDN BHD

27. HEAP WAH BARAKAH SDN BHD

28. IDMS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD

29. IDPM ENGINEERING SDN BHD

30. INDAH CLEANING SERVICES & MAINTENANCE (M) SDN BHD

31. INDS CAPITAL SDN BHD

32. IX REALTY SDN BHD

33. J20 ADVANCE SDN BHD

34. JIN SAN CONCRETE SDN BHD

35. JNDESIGN MARKETING SDN BHD

36. KIMAL AWNING & IRON WORKS SDN BHD

37. KMS MANUFACTORY SDN BHD

38. KPRJ E&C SDN BHD

39. LES' COPAQUE PRODUCTION SDN BHD

40. LOGIX EXPRESS SDN BHD

41. MABUCO SDN BHD

42. MALGAZ INDUSTRIES SDN BHD

43. MARCH INTERIOR STUDIO SDN BHD

44. MATTECH MANUFACTURING SDN BHD

45. MEOFCO SDN BHD

46. MK HARAMAIN TRAVEL & TOURS SDN BHD

47. MK PORRIDGE SDN BHD

48. MTC CAFE AND RESTAURANT

49. NEW KC TRADING SDN BHD

50. NURSERY HONG SOON SDN BHD

51. OG MARKETING GROUP SDN BHD

52. QUANTUM COMPUTING SDN BHD

53. RADDISH TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD

54. RAY TECH (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD

55. RFY ACES (M) SDN BHD

56. SAI COND SALES & ENGINEERING SDN BHD

57. SALAM MEDICAL CENTRE SDN BHD

58. SARAMOLY (M) SDN BHD

59. SATRIA TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD

60. SAUDAGAAR ASIA SDN BHD

61. SIN THYE & COMPANY (PRO SAFETY)

62. SIS INTEGRATED SDN BHD

63. SK GLOBE BUSINESS CAPITAL SDN BHD

64. SKA TRANSPORT (M) SDN BHD

65. SKINVILLE SOLUTION SDN BHD

66. SKY POWER SDN BHD

67. SOFTWELL SDN BHD

68. SOLAR VOLTECH SDN BHD

69. SOLARLINK ENERGY SDN BHD

70. SOON LEE STEEL SDN BHD

71. SPEEDBRICK SDN BHD

72. SSEMEDX SERVICES SDN BHD

73. SUPER EDUCATIONAL ALLIANCE SDN BHD

74. SUSTEN SDN BHD

75. TERAS IMPIANA SDN BHD

76. THONG WORLD SDN BHD

77. TONG SHENG ENGINEERING SDN BHD

78. TRUZ HOME SDN BHD

79. UBINGO VACATIONS SDN BHD

80. V CRITICAL ENGINEERING SDN BHD

81. VIRTUAL ECONOMY TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD

82. YPS TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD

83. ZABSI INDUSTRIAL VENTILATION SDN BHD

SME100 OUTSTANDING INSPIRATIONAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS 2025

SME100 SUSTAINABLE BRAND AWARDS 2025

SME100 WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS 2025

SME100 CTOS CREDIT EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2025

About SAMENTA

Established in 1986, SAMENTA is Malaysia's largest association of SMEs, with over 5,500 members across the country. A multi-racial, multi-sector association, SAMENTA has been at the forefront of championing a SME-friendly business environment and connecting SMEs to regional and global opportunities.

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited, a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. Audience Analytics also owns a number of exhibition brands and has the proprietary software-as-a-service - Total Engagement Assessment Model.

