The ruling Democratic Party elected three-term lawmaker Han Byung-do as its new floor leader Sunday, days after his predecessor resigned amid mounting allegations of misconduct.

Han, who represents a district in the southwestern city of Iksan, won a runoff against Rep. Back Hye-ryun, after none of the four candidates running for floor leader secured a majority of the initial vote, which combined a vote among DP representatives and an online vote among general party members with voting rights, weighted 8:2.

The other two candidates in the first round were Reps. Jin Sung-joon and Park Jeung.

Han served as senior secretary for political affairs to former President Moon Jae-in and was considered a key member of the pro-Moon faction.

He later served as chief of strategy and planning for then DP leader Lee Jae Myung and then as operations room chief for Lee's presidential campaign last year.

The floor leader election was held after Rep. Kim Byung-kee resigned from the post last month following accusations that he received preferential treatment and abused his power, among other allegations.

Han will serve out the remainder of Kim's term until May.

Also on Sunday, the DP held a vote to elect three members of its supreme council to fill the vacancies left by those who resigned to run for regional elections in June.

Reps. Kang Deuk-gu, Lee Sung-yoon and Moon Jeong-bog were elected, ranking first to third, respectively.

Rep. Lee Geon-tae dropped out after ranking fourth. (Yonhap)