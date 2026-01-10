LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guide Sensmart (Booth 21740, Central Hall), a global leader in thermal imaging technology, officially launched its next-generation thermal imaging innovation – ApexVision – alongside a series of new products empowered by the technology. This launch represents a systemic leap for the industry from merely "seeing heat" to "seeing with clarity, precision, and intelligence," marking the dawn of a new era defined by Ultra-Clarity.

CES Show Floor Reaction: "Ultra-Clarity" Draws Deep Engagement

At the Guide Sensmart booth, live product demonstrations powered by ApexVision attracted strong attention from industry analysts to global media. Hands-on comparisons—such as maintaining clear imaging details of distant targets and delivering crisp, smear-free imaging of fast-moving objects—earned consistent praise. Many professional visitors noted that this reliable "what-you-see-is-what-you-get" clarity would directly enhance operational efficiency and decision-making confidence.

ApexVision integrating both hardware and software: It combines the high-sensitivity ApexCore S1 detector, the Nexus 1.0 processing platform, and scenario-optimized algorithms. Together, ApexVision successfully overcomes persistent challenges such as low contrast in complex environments, detail loss at long range or high magnification, motion blur on fast-moving objects, and inaccurate detection of minute temperature differences.

From Architecture to Application: A Full Portfolio Empowered

On the CES show floor, Guide Sensmart demonstrated how ApexVision delivers tangible improvements across thermal devices. Thermography tools (e.g. E3S, H6S thermal cameras) leverage the SharpIR 2.0 algorithm to provide stable, accurate temperature measurement in demanding environments, enabling inspectors to pinpoint hidden faults with greater confidence. Outdoor hunting optics (e.g. TD650LS monocular and TN650MS binocular), benefit from Hyper-Light 2.0, allowing users to identify nocturnal wildlife in complete darkness and track fast-moving targets while maintaining clean, sharp images even at 10× zoom.

"The launch of ApexVision marks a milestone where our vertically integrated technology development translates into real value for users," said a Guide Sensmart spokesperson. "It is more than a set of specifications—it delivers the certainty of Ultra-Clarity to every professional user."

The debut of ApexVision at CES 2026 signifies more than a routine product update. By resolving long-standing trade-offs between sensitivity, stability, and environmental robustness, Guide Sensmart is advancing thermal imaging into the Ultra-Clarity Era, building a clearer, safer, and more efficient future.

We are keen to explore partnership of collaboration with you. Know more about Guide Sensmart at https://www.guideir.com.