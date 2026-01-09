Kimchi has been included in the United States government’s official dietary guidance for the first time as part of a broader push to encourage Americans to move away from ultra-processed foods and return to what officials describe as “real food.”

The 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, released Wednesday by the Trump administration under the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, recommend fermented foods such as kimchi and miso for their potential benefits to gut health. The guidelines advise consuming these foods alongside vegetables and other high-fiber items.

Updated every five years by the Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services, the guidelines serve as the basis for federal food programs, including school meals, military rations and nutrition assistance programs.

The latest edition takes a firmer stance against ultra-processed foods than previous versions, warning that products high in added sugar, sodium and artificial additives can disrupt digestive health and contribute to chronic health problems. As an alternative, fermented foods are presented as part of a diet aimed at supporting digestive balance.

Health officials point to growing diet-related concerns in the US, where about 70 percent of adults are overweight or obese, and roughly one in three adolescents is considered at risk for diabetes.

The specific mention of kimchi, a staple of the Korean diet, in the document reflects the increasing attention to fermented foods in nutritional guidance. Typically made from napa cabbage and a variety of vegetables fermented with seasonings such as garlic and red pepper powder, kimchi is valued for its probiotic content. Experts, however, caution its high sodium levels, recommending servings of about 40 to 60 grams.