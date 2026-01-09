LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid , a global pioneer in human-computer interaction and augmented reality, announced a strategic collaboration with Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitisation, and financial technology provider, to enable payment functionality on Rokid Glasses and Rokid Ai Glasses Style —the world's first open ecosystem AI smart glasses, recently unveiled globally at CES 2026, expanding real-world use cases for AI-powered wearable technology.

The integration with Alipay+ GlassPay, an embedded payment solution designed by Ant International specifically for smart glasses, allows users to complete payments through Rokid AI&AR products using supported digital wallets connected via Alipay+, enabling hands-free, AI-powered AR transactions.

By integrating Alipay+ GlassPay into Rokid Glasses and Rokid Ai Glasses Style, users can initiate and confirm payments directly through the glasses' interface, combining an AI-powered voice interface, intent interaction, camera-based code scanning, and biometric authentication. The collaboration simplifies everyday payment scenarios, including retail purchases, travel-related transactions, and cross-border consumption. The payment feature emphasizes intuitive interaction and real-world usability, enabling transactions without switching to handheld interfaces.

Alipay+ is a global wallet gateway that provides cross-border payment and digitalisation services, connecting over 1.8 billion user accounts on 40+ mobile payment providers to 150+ million merchants across 100+ core markets. Through Alipay+, consumers can make streamlined payments, access a broad range of deals, and use digital services via their preferred payment apps or e-wallets when traveling abroad.

Many businesses already leverage Alipay+ digital tools to improve operational efficiency and support omni-channel growth. The integration with Rokid Glasses extends these capabilities and creates new opportunities for merchants and consumers.

The payment functionality reinforces Rokid's vision of AI glasses as practical, everyday tools rather than conceptual devices. By combining AR displays, AI interaction, and digital payments, Rokid and Alipay+ reduce friction in daily activities and enable more natural, efficient human-computer interaction.

The collaboration marks a crucial milestone in the evolution of wearable computing, demonstrating how AI glasses can integrate directly with real-world digital and financial services. Rokid plans to continue expanding practical applications for Rokid AI&AR Glasses through partnerships across payments, services, and global commerce ecosystems.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a product-oriented platform company with a focus on human-computer interaction and a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) . As one of the industry's earliest innovators, Rokid designs both advanced hardware and intelligent software, supporting a robust, open AI ecosystem. The company is widely recognized as the first to deliver smart glasses with open, global AI access, enabling real-time translation and AI interaction across platforms and regions.

Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprise users worldwide and hosts China's largest XR developer community, with over 20,000 registered developers and 5,000 enterprise partners. Known for engineering and design excellence, Rokid has received the CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years and the German iF Design Award five times, reinforcing its leadership in next-generation AI and wearable technologies.

About Ant International

With headquarters in Singapore and main operations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/