LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, Segway introduced its new e-bike and e-dirt bike lines for the North American market, marking the brand's evolution from a short-distance transportation pioneer to a global leader in intelligent mobility technology.

Guided by its mission,"Simply Moving," Segway simplifies how people and goods move through intuitive, efficient, and intelligent mobility solutions. Backed by more than 16,000 patents, Segway has built strong technical foundations across mobility and robotics, with products in over 160 countries and a global user base exceeding 34 million. The company also participates in international and regional industry organizations, engaging in open discussions with industry peers on personal mobility standards.

CES 2026 Brand Highlights

Segway highlights its leadership in intelligent mobility at CES 2026, featuring the new e-bikes Myon and Muxi, and the Xaber300 e-dirt bike, all coming to North American market this year. Myon, designed for commuting and leisure, features adaptive electronic shifting and the Segway Intelligent Ride System, and has earned the 2025 iF Design Award. Muxi, a versatile lifestyle bike, integrates traction control, regenerative braking, and a smart control panel. Xaber 300 delivers controlled off-road performance. Together with its flagship electric kickscooters — Segway GT3 Pro, ZT3 Pro, MAX G3, F3, and E3 Pro — Segway showcases seamless integration of performance, connectivity, and platform technologies. Navimow introduced new autonomous robotic lawn care models for the North American market, expanding Segway's intelligent product portfolio.

Core Intelligent Technologies for Micromobility

In addition to its product launches, Segway demonstrated a complete core intelligent technology system supporting its electric kickscooters: SegRide™, SegRange™, and SegSmart™. SegRide™ enhances riding stability and safety through advanced steering dynamics, traction control, and gyroscope-based intelligent assistance that adapts to terrain and rider behavior. SegRange™ focuses on long-range efficiency through optimized power systems and proprietary algorithms. SegSmart™ enables connected mobility through features such as navigation, Segway AirLock, Apple Find My, and incoming call notification.

By integrating electric kickscooters, e-bikes, and e-dirt bikes under its intelligent platform technologies, Segway is establishing an intelligent mobility ecosystem that delivers smarter, safer, and more stable personal mobility experiences for users worldwide. Media and attendees can explore these innovations at booth #9615, North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving", Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency, and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life. Today, as the global leader in micromobility solutions, Segway's offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-kickscooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles, and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that redefine the way we move.