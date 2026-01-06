SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REDMAGIC, a global leader in gaming technology, today announces the arrival of the REDMAGIC Astra Gaming Tablet in South Korea as part of its global rollout. Built for competitive mobile gamers and creators who want flagship performance in a compact form factor, Astra combines a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a 9.06-inch 2.4K (2400×1504) 165Hz OLED display, ICE-X cooling, and an 8,200mAh battery.

Compact by Design, Premium in Hand

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite with LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.1 Pro storage, Astra is tuned for high frame rates, fast app launches, and stable multitasking. The dedicated RedCore R3 Pro gaming co-processor helps optimize rendering, thermal control, battery behavior, and system tuning—supporting consistent performance during extended gameplay. Astra is available in multiple configurations, offering up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB storage (varies by model).

OLED Clarity, Ultra-Responsive Touch

The 9.06-inch OLED display delivers vivid color, deep blacks, and smooth motion with a 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 1,600 nits. Co-developed with Synaptics, Astra features next-generation touch technology with up to a 2,000Hz instant touch sampling rate for fast, accurate input—even with sweaty hands. SGS Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications help support eye comfort.

ICE-X Cooling for Sustained Gameplay

Astra integrates a 13-layer ICE-X thermal system featuring Liquid Metal 2.0, dual vapor chambers, and REDMAGIC's high-speed turbofan (up to 20,000 RPM) to improve heat dissipation and reduce throttling under heavy loads.

All-Day Battery and Fast Charging

The 8,200mAh battery is built for long gaming and entertainment sessions. Astra supports fast charging and charge separation technology to reduce heat while plugged in and help protect long-term battery health.

Productivity and Connectivity

With USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2) for up to 10Gbps data transfer, OTG support, and DisplayPort video output, Astra connects easily to external displays, controllers, keyboards, and SSDs. Running REDMAGIC OS 10.5 based on Android 15, it also integrates Google Gemini features for everyday productivity.

