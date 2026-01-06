LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huion is excited to announce its presence at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, featuring the Kamvas Gen 3 series of pen displays and two new products.

This world-famous exhibition will take place over three days, from January 6 to January 9. If you're interested in attending and want to get hands-on experience with Huion's drawing displays, be sure to visit us at booth #21444.

Get to Know the Kamvas Gen 3 Family

Over the past year, Huion has focused on evolving the Kamvas lineup into its third generation. This series of Kamvas displays features Huion's cutting-edge PenTech 4.0 technology, nano-etched Canvas Glass, multiple color modes, and high color accuracy, all aimed at delivering a comprehensive professional experience for illustrators, designers, and independent studios. The exclusive features and technologies of the Gen 3 lineup have been validated and have received widespread acclaim within the creative community.

Currently, the Gen 3 family includes the Kamvas Pro 19 and Kamvas Pro 27, both released in early 2024, as well as the Kamvas 13 (Gen 3), Kamvas 16 (Gen 3), and the recently launched Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) and Kamvas Pro 27 (144Hz).

The Pro editions support finger touch for intuitive use, making them convenient for professional artists. In contrast, the standard editions, such as the Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) and Kamvas 16 (Gen 3), are designed for intermediate artists, art students, and small business owners, offering an affordable price without compromising performance.

New Products Leak

Get a sneak peek at Huion's upcoming products! Huion will release two new items in the coming months: a 22-inch Gen 3 drawing display and a 12-inch 2K Android tablet. The pen display is expected to be an affordable alternative for desktop artists, while the tablet will feature PenTech 4.0 and AG+AF glass, providing an authentic pen-on-paper experience and sharp visuals even on a mobile device. These products are worth the wait!

Huion will showcase all of these devices at CES 2026. Visit our booth to try out the tablets! For more details about the display, follow our Instagram account @huiontablet or visit Huion's official website at huion.com.

About Huion

Huion is an industry-leading innovator and manufacturer of cost-effective, high-quality pen tablets, pen displays, and standalone tablets designed for digital artists and designers worldwide.