HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Leaders in Energy Awards 2026, a cornerstone initiative of The Battery Show Asia, have officially opened for global nominations. The awards seek to honor the women driving strategic innovation and sustainable development across the entire energy value chain. This initiative shines a spotlight on women pioneers who are reshaping the future of energy through strategic innovation, technological breakthroughs, and sustainable development.

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), women represent only about 20% of the workforce in the global energy industry, with the proportion of female senior managers significantly lower than in other industries. Structural barriers continue to limit women's participation in driving energy innovation and influencing management decision-making. The Women Leaders in Energy Awards aim to address these gaps by amplifying the voices of women in the energy sector, establishing a global platform for female leaders, and fostering a paradigm shift toward gender inclusivity and innovation.

"Despite women being pivotal to innovation, they remain significantly underrepresented in the energy sector, particularly in leadership roles", said Dan Ye, Vice President - Strategic Initiatives at Informa Markets Asia and Head of The Battery Show Asia. "The Women Leaders in Energy Awards are more than just recognition. They are a critical platform to amplify these voices, inspire the next generation, and accelerate the industry's shift towards true gender inclusivity and collaborative innovation."

About The Battery Show Asia

The world's leading battery and energy exhibition, The Battery Show made its electrifying Asian debut in July 2025. In 2026, the show returns to AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong (March 10–12), welcoming 20,000+ policymakers, innovators, engineers, manufacturers, and thought leaders for three days of immersive networking and cutting-edge showcases.

