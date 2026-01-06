RESTON, Va., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HunterLab®, the global leader in color measurement innovation, today announced the launch of the Agera® L2 Spectrophotometer / Colorimeter, a reference‑grade solution engineered to deliver visually aligned color measurement across the most demanding applications.

Achieve reference-grade color accuracy with Agera L2. Built for tight tolerances and long-term reliability, Agera L2 combines certified Grade 'A' CIE D65 source illumination, superior low-reflectance performance, the industry's largest measurement area, and built-in PC power and storage. Agera L2 delivers confident, visually aligned measurements, whether or not a controlled D65 viewing environment is available.

Agera L2 is the ideal color measurement solution for plastics, plastic recycling, packaging, retroreflective and safety materials, textiles, coatings, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, paper and related materials, and anything with 20% reflectance or less.

Click here to see the product video to learn more: Watch Agera L2 in action!

"For decades, HunterLab has defined what accurate color measurement means. With Agera L2, we're raising that bar again—setting a new standard for color accuracy by aligning instrument data with human vision, even in the most demanding applications," said Bob Weaver, President of HunterLab. "Agera L2 delivers reference‑grade performance that quality teams can trust—across labs, production lines, and global locations."

What Sets Agera L2 Apart?

Key Features and Benefits

The Agera L2 reinforces HunterLab's leadership in color measurement by giving quality control teams a powerful tool to capture, quantify, and interpret color data with greater precision; helping them maintain consistency, meet standards, reduce waste, and improve production.

To request a demo or learn more, visit www.hunterlab.com or contact sales@hunterlab.com.