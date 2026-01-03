The Han River in Seoul was declared frozen Saturday by weather authorities for the first time this winter as a cold snap has continued for days.

The first freezing of the river for this winter season was observed on the river running through the capital city seven days earlier than previous years, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

According to the KMA, the river is officially declared frozen when it has thick ice in a 100-meter-long area between the Han River Bridge's second and fourth piers. The bridge links Seoul's Yongsan Ward and Dongjak Ward.

In previous winters, the first freeze on the river was declared around Jan. 10. In the last winter season, the Han River was first recorded frozen Feb. 9. (Yonhap)