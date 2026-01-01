Paris Saint-Germain Stars Lead New Year TVC Lighting Up Landmark Screens Across 13 Global Cities

BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2025 came to a close, Haier, the world's leading IoT ecosystem brand, brought the spirit of champions to audiences worldwide through its partnership with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), one of the world's most successful football clubs. On December 31, 2025, a New Year television commercial created by PSG star players lit up landmark outdoor screens across 13 major cities in markets including France, Poland, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Japan, delivering more than a festive greeting and reflecting a shared champion mindset rooted in excellence, leadership, and global connection.

Haier Teams Up with Paris Saint-Germain to Create Champion Experiences for Global Users

Champion Spirit Inspires Innovation and Global User Experiences

The New Year campaign reflects Haier's own pursuit of excellence. From a pioneering Chinese manufacturer to a truly global ecosystem brand, Haier now serves over 1 billion households across more than 200 countries and regions. In 2024, Haier achieved global operating revenue of USD 55.9 billion and led the global major appliance retail market for 16 consecutive years.

Just as PSG relentlessly pushes the limits of performance, Haier applies the same champion spirit to technology and user experience. "We are thrilled to elevate our sports marketing strategy by partnering with Paris Saint-Germain. Great teams win through precision, teamwork and constant improvement. We build products the same way: designed around people, powered by technology, and proven in daily use." said Haishan Liang, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of Haier Group.

This vision is powered by Haier's "three-in-one" localization strategy, which integrates localized research and development, manufacturing, and marketing to create solutions tailored to local lifestyles. This approach, coupled with a global innovation network, ensures Haier's technology meets the diverse needs of users worldwide.

In Japan, Haier's ultra-slim refrigerators are designed for compact urban homes. In Europe, energy-efficient washing machines meet sustainability expectations and regulatory standards. In the U.S., large-capacity washers cater to family-oriented living.

In Thailand, Haier's "UV Cool Voice Series" air conditioners feature AI-powered voice control in both Thai and English, while in the Middle East and Africa, Haier's air-conditioning solutions are engineered to perform reliably and efficiently under demanding climate conditions.

Toward an Ecosystem Future of Infinite Possibilities

Beyond features and functions, Haier continues to expand its ecosystem, building open, vibrant ecosystems in smart living, industrial internet, and health tech, guided by the vision of creating boundless value alongside users and partners.

Through the COSMOPlat industrial internet platform, which supports global manufacturing innovation, and the Yingkang Life eco-platform focused on health and well-being, Haier's influence as an ecosystem brand continues to grow worldwide.

Guided by a strong sense of responsibility, Haier integrates sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) principles into its global operations, supporting long-term, sustainable development in every market it serves.

Moreover, Haier continues to strengthen its emotional connection with users worldwide. The illuminated landmark screens symbolize a shared celebration rooted in common values.

Haier's Global Fans Festival also remains a vital platform for engagement and community building. Following the successful conclusion of the recent event in Malaysia, the festival will continue to connect users through hundreds of localized events worldwide, fostering deeper interaction, shared experiences, and a growing global community.

As 2026 begins, Haier remains committed to delivering champion experiences through technology, innovation, and shared values—walking alongside users worldwide toward new possibilities.

Please visit https://www.haier.com/global/.

About Haier Group

Founded in 1984, Haier Group is a leading global provider of better life and digital transformation solutions, with the purpose of "More Creation, More Possibilities". Haier has always been user-centered and has built a landscape of three pillars: Smart Living, Comprehensive Health Industry, and Digital Economy Industry. The company has established 10 R&D centers, 35 industrial parks, and 163 manufacturing centers, achieving a global revenue of USD 55.9 billion in 2024. Haier has been ranked in the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for 7 consecutive years. Additionally, Haier has held the No.1 position in Euromonitor Global Major Appliances Brand for 16 consecutive years. Haier has 8 listed companies, with its subsidiary Haier Smart Home named among the Fortune Global 500 and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies.