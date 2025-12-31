SHANGHAI, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi and 7UP have teamed up with Disney to launch the Zootopia 2 campaign, bringing the movie's thrilling chase and adventure to life under the brand message "Zero Sugar for City-Wide Craze." This collaboration not only appeals to the younger generation from the aesthetic perspective but also delivers a rich, multi-faceted, and immersive experience. More than another major initiative to engage young consumers and reach young families, it represents Pepsi's long-term commitment to infusing pop culture into its brand narrative, leveraging crossover innovations to forge a stronger emotional connection with consumers.

Zero-Sugar Attitude Connects with Gen Z, Crossover Collaboration Resonates with Pop Culture

For years, Pepsi has made youth culture the heartbeat of its brand, constantly seeking fresh ways to engage with Gen Z. In China's beverage market, zero sugar drinks have become more than a choice. They're a form of self-expression. Leading this shift, Pepsi and 7UP have consistently rolled out new taste experiences, bold visual identities, and cultural collaborations to build brand experiences rich in social currency. This isn't the first time Pepsi and 7UP have joined forces with Disney. From earlier collaboration around Star Wars and Fantastic Four to the Zootopia franchise, the brands have repeatedly used iconic IPs as vibrant cultural touchpoints. Through these collaborations, they have infused the Zero Sugar for City-Wide Craze message into pop culture, creating shared moments that resonate across generations and social circles.

It's worth highlighting that as the prime beverage supplier, PepsiCo has formed a strategic alliance with Shanghai Disney Resort since the resort's official opening. The two have been working together to explore how brands can embrace pop culture. Together, they've refined a collaboration model built on speed, precision, and impact: precise targeting of key audiences, agile adaptation to cultural trends, and the power to turn creative vision into real-world impact.

Since its debut, Zootopia has captivated audiences worldwide, earning its place as an animated classic with both critical acclaim and box office success. In China, where it became the highest-grossing imported animated movie to date, it has built a massive fanbase and lasting emotional resonance. The return of Zootopia 2 is more than a cultural event. It's a moment eagerly awaited by Gen Z. Riding this wave of excitement and social buzz, the collaboration turns Pepsi and 7UP into fresh markers of identity, empowering fans and young consumers to express who they are through the brands they embrace.

New Can Characters Unveiled, Tapping into the Zootopia Fanbase

The four limited-edition cans are inspired by the distinct personalities of the movie's iconic characters:

Beyond strengthening the Zero Sugar for City-Wide Craze message, these character-driven designs broaden the brands' reach to include young families. Seamlessly blending Disney's storytelling magic with Pepsi and 7UP's bold, youthful identity, the collection turns each can into a canvas of creativity and connection.

These limited-edition cans become a form of social currency: collectible, shareable, and brimming with meaning. They translate the charisma and camaraderie of the characters into a tangible, refreshing experience right in the hands of consumers. Every moment of drinking becomes a statement, letting people express themselves through the characters while bridging the emotional world of the movie with their own real-life moments.

Igniting Online and Offline Buzz, Delivering a Full Immersive Experience of City-Wide Craze

Building on their core products, Pepsi and 7UP launched an integrated campaign that merged online and offline touchpoints, igniting a "City-Wide Craze" through interactive city-wide activations and full-scenario engagement. From eye-catching out-of-home installations to buzzworthy social media interactions, the brands brought the Zero Sugar for City-Wide Craze message to life across key cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, and Shenzhen, seamlessly blending into the entertaining lives of young consumers and forging an emotional bond that goes beyond the product itself.

Meanwhile, Pepsi and 7UP orchestrated a multi-channel campaign spanning online and offline touchpoints to sustain momentum for the collaboration. They also released a series of free Zootopia 2 merchandise, creating the "Zero Sugar for City-Wide Craze" experience that helps translate public buzz into actual sales and turning every "pop of the can" into a heightened moment of social connection and joy.

From a strategic perspective, this relationship underscores PepsiCo China's role as an innovation leader in the APAC region. Pepsi and 7UP are continuously pushing the boundaries of the zero sugar category with crossover creativity and youthful energy. By building a holistic, integrated marketing ecosystem, they achieve a deep fusion of brand, content, and context. While extending the magic of the Disney experience, this collaboration incorporates Pepsi's unique youthful dynamism to offer consumers a more diverse and interactive engagement. The tripartite model also serves as an inspiring playbook for other global markets, unlocking greater potential at the intersection of brands, entertainment, culture, and consumer experience. Moving forward, Pepsi will continue to be driven by a youth-centric vision and cultural co-creation, spreading the zero-sugar trend to more young consumers, exploring new possibilities in family context, and brightening every moment for those who love to try something new.