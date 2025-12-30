Education Cannot Wait-funded UNICEF Training Centres for Children with Vision Impairments empower children to reach their full potential in the Central African Republic.

BANGUI, Central African Republic, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urielle sits in a classroom, absorbed in her reading. Her fingertips trace the intricate pattern of raised dots on the paper in front of her.

"I lost my eyesight at the age of three but that did not stop me. From a tender age, my parents taught me to be independent and self-reliant – to work hard and follow my dreams," says Urielle.

Despite the challenges she has faced in her life, the 20-year-old has always received unwavering support from her parents and teachers. With this, a passion for learning and storytelling, and a fierce determination, Urielle is taking charge of her own future.

Since joining a UNICEF-supported Training Centre for Children with Vision Impairments in her hometown of Bangui, Urielle and other children and youth with vision impairments are learning to read braille and accessing education – in many cases, for the very first time.

This Centre is one of three funded by Education Cannot Wait (ECW) in the capital city of Bangui – established to provide adapted learning opportunities for girls and boys with vision impairments in the Central African Republic. These centres help students to build braille and literacy skills, good competency levels according to the national educational curriculum, and support them to eventually join mainstream schools.

Every morning, a special school tuk-tuk stops in front of Urielle's home and takes her to the Training Centre. Courses are taught by teachers with vision impairment, assisted by sighted teachers, using braille teaching aids.

The Centre follows the standard curriculum of the Ministry of National Education. It is also where Urielle learned to read and write in braille. These critical skills have unlocked a newfound passion. "I love sharing stories with people, especially about social issues. My favorite subject is social science – because I like to hear about how people across the world live, interact and face challenges," says the teen.

While Urielle is thriving in school today, the road to her education hasn't been easy in a society where stigma still exists around people with disabilities. Urielle recalls, "Some neighbors and even relatives used to tell me I was useless, better suited for chores than school. But thanks to my parents' unwavering support, I learned to ignore those voices."

Shutting out the nay-sayers, Urielle understands the power of education in broadening her horizons and building the future that she wants for herself. "The more I learn, the more stories unfold in my mind. That's why I am determined to become a journalist," she says.

The Centre also runs vocational training courses to build skills. Past students have used these new skills to gain employment, and some have even gone on to join the civil service.

The Central African Republic is one of the toughest places in the world to be a child. Conflict, violence, displacement and natural disasters continue to weigh heavily on the country. Years of instability have contributed to the breakdown of already limited services, resulting in very limited or nonexistent access to education in many parts. Where schools are open, they often lack qualified and trained teachers, learning materials and sound building structures.

For those with disabilities, like Urielle, the situation is even more challenging. Stigma and prejudice remain all-too-common towards children with 'special needs', often resulting in families hiding their children with disabilities away – denying them access to peers and the broader community, including schools. Luckily, Urielle's parents were able to recognize the endless potential in their daughter.

As the global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises within the United Nations, ECW has supported partners like UNICEF in the Central African Republic since 2017 – funding programmes to increase access to a quality education in protective learning environments, strengthen national and local education systems, support teachers, and provide targeted support for girls and children with disabilities.

Today, Urielle isn't satisfied with just being a stellar student. "I also want to be a Paralympic athlete. I train three times a week in long-distance running!" she says.

Until that day, Urielle plans to continue learning and telling stories to inspire those around her. She says with a wide smile, "Storytelling is my passion. I know the road is long and that I have at least six more years before university. Still, one day, I'll have my own radio show!"

Her aspirations know no bounds – and her achievements are a testament to the potential of all children when they receive the education, resources and support they need to thrive.