SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2026 winter ski season approaches, digital travel platform Agoda highlights some of Asia's most unique ski destinations to enjoy the snow and the slopes. According to Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, a survey of Asian travelers revealed that outdoor adventure and activities ranked as the fourth most popular reason to travel in 2026. With a growing interest in immersive travel experiences, skiing has become a popular activity for both first-timers and seasoned skiers across the region.

With travelers today eager to create lasting memories through immersive experiences, skiing offers a perfect blend of adventure and cultural exploration. For novices and experts alike, Asia's ski resorts provide diverse opportunities to enjoy the snow and the surrounding attractions.

Here is Agoda's curated list of unique ski destinations in Asia to hit the slopes:

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, shared, "Experiences and activities are among the top motivations for travel, and Asia offers a diverse array of choices for first-time and expert skiers alike. Whether you're looking for adventure or relaxation, these destinations provide unforgettable experiences in unique cultural settings. Agoda is committed to making these destinations accessible and unforgettable for every traveler with great deals on flights, accommodations, and activities this winter season."

For those planning their winter ski getaways, Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and start planning your next adventure today.