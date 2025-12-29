SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine unlocking your car simply by walking up to it—without taking out your phone or pressing the key fob. This seamless, hands-free experience is accelerating the adoption of Bluetooth® digital car keys and making everyday driving more convenient.

Aligned with this industry trend, Goodix Technology has taken an early lead in digital car key innovation. Based on the Bluetooth SIG's newly released Bluetooth® Core Specification 6.1, Goodix has initiated development and validation for digital car key applications and unveiled its next-generation automotive-grade Bluetooth LE SoC, the GR5410. Featuring more accurate ranging, higher performance, and expanded peripheral interfaces, the GR5410 is designed to drive innovation in next-generation in-vehicle wireless applications.

Among the First to Achieve Dual Certification for Bluetooth® 6.1 and Channel Sounding

The GR5410 supports the innovative Channel Sounding technology and delivers comprehensive enhancements in privacy protection and energy efficiency, meeting a broad range of application requirements, including high-precision ranging and low-latency communication. With its forward-looking technology roadmap, Goodix is among the first chip vendors to obtain both Bluetooth® 6.1 BQB and Channel Sounding certifications.

New Architecture and AI Algorithms Set a New Performance Benchmark

Built on design principles of power efficiency, robust security, and high system integration, the GR5410 has a high-performance single-chip wireless MCU that integrates a Bluetooth® 6.1 module, a Channel Sounding unit, and a CAN FD interface. It is purpose-built for automotive, industrial, and other performance-critical applications.

End-to-End Support Accelerate Deployment

As the automotive industry accelerates its transformation toward greater intelligence and connectivity, Goodix will continue to deepen its investment in wireless connectivity technologies. Through differentiated and innovative solutions, the company is committed to enabling automakers to deliver smarter, more convenient, and more secure mobility experiences.