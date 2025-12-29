TOKYO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda, operated by Agoda Company Pte. Ltd. (Headquartered in Singapore, CEO: Omri Morgenshtern), today announced the top five domestic destinations in Japan gaining booking momentum this winter (December 2025 – February 2026), based on search data from Japanese travelers.

In the 2025 winter travel search trends, Tokyo and Osaka continued to lead the ranking, maintaining the top two positions from the previous year. At the same time, regional cities again demonstrated strong appeal, with Fukuoka, Sapporo, and Okinawa Main Island all placing in the top five. The data suggests that seasonal winter events have significantly contributed to increased search interest in these cities.

Domestic Winter Travel Destination Ranking (Dec–Feb)

February Regional Events Fuel Search Growth

A notable trend revealed in the search data is the strong influence of February seasonal events in boosting interest in regional destinations.

Overall, the data clearly indicates that seasonal events concentrated in February are a major driver of domestic winter travel demand.

Tadashi Ikai, Senior Country Director, Agoda International Japan, shared: "Agoda's latest search data shows that, in addition to major metropolitan areas such as Tokyo and Osaka, regional cities hosting rich seasonal events in February are also receiving a high volume of searches. Experiences unique to winter - such as Fukuoka's 'Path of Light,' Sapporo's 'Sapporo Snow Festival,' and Okinawa Main Island's 'Cherry Blossom Festival', are capturing travelers' interest and strongly driving demand for winter travel. At Agoda, we remain committed to helping travelers fully enjoy these diverse winter experiences. By continuing to offer a wide range of domestic options and a seamless booking experience, we aim to make every journey more fulfilling and memorable for our users."

