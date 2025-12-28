SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, is set to rewrite industry records once again at CES 2026, the world's largest IT and consumer electronics exhibition.

During the Las Vegas show from January 6 to 9, LG Display will unveil a wide lineup of technologies and products that set new records among existing Gaming OLED panels, including the world's highest refresh rate of 720Hz and response time of 0.02ms, the world's first 39-inch 5K2K panel, and the world's first 240Hz panel with an RGB stripe pixel structure.

A full showcase of Gaming OLED panels with overwhelming performance — world-first refresh rate, resolution, and pixel structure

LG Display is presenting a 27-inch Gaming OLED panel at CES 2026 that achieves a refresh rate of 720Hz — the fastest among all Gaming OLED panels currently available. Refresh rate refers to the number of times per second a screen updates, so 720Hz means the screen refreshes 720 times per second. LG Display is the first to achieve such an ultra-high refresh rate on an OLED panel.

This product also offers a response time of up to 0.02ms, which is over 150 times faster than the average response time of LCD panels. The combination of an ultra-high refresh rate and ultra-fast response time eliminates afterimages and motion blur completely, even during rapid on-screen transitions.

The world's first 39-inch 5K2K Gaming OLED panel will also be unveiled at the show. LG Display is currently the only manufacturer worldwide producing 39-inch OLED panels. These curved displays, designed with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 1500R curvature, deliver the ultimate immersive viewing experience with ultra-high resolution that surpasses UHD — ideal for content creators such as video editors and cinematographers. Visitors will also get to witness the world's first OLED panel featuring a 240Hz RGB stripe pixel structure. In addition to its high 240Hz refresh rate that ensures excellent gaming performance, it enables highly detailed and crisp graphic reproduction at 160 pixels per inch (ppi). Optimized for common computer operating systems, its precise pixel structure allows for perfectly sharp text and color representation.

New large-sized OLED technology, Primary RGB Tandem 2.0, to be applied to all 2026 gaming monitors

LG Display also plans to apply its new Tandem WOLED technology, Primary RGB Tandem 2.0, to all Gaming OLED panels launching in 2026.

The company first unveiled its Primary RGB Tandem technology last year — the world's first OLED stack structure in which each of the three primary colors of light (red, green, and blue) is formed as an independent emission layer. The newly upgraded Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 adopts an even more optimized pixel structure and advanced algorithms.

Through this innovation, LG Display's Gaming OLED panels can achieve peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits, deliver perfect blacks with HDR True Black 500, and reproduce up to 99.5% of the DIC color gamut, offering true-to-life picture quality.

"With unmatched refresh rates, resolution, and response times that every gamer dreams of, LG Display is solidifying the unique strength of its OLED panels and enhancing global competitiveness," said Lee Hyun-woo, Head of the Large Display Business Unit at LG Display. He added, "As demand for OLED monitors continues to grow, we plan to accelerate expansion into the market beginning next year, led by world-best and world-first technologies."

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays.

