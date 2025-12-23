TOKYO, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As NEPCON JAPAN approaches its 40th anniversary, RX Japan is gearing up to host an expert-led conference programme, featuring the leading voices from across the global electronics and automotive sectors. The event, taking place on January 21–23, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight, will run alongside AUTOMOTIVE WORLD, Factory Innovation Week, and SMART LOGISTICS Expo, creating one of the largest technology gatherings in Asia with 1,850 exhibitors across four shows.

The conference series at NEPCON JAPAN will feature more than 200 sessions addressing critical developments in semiconductors, packaging, and advanced electronics.

Beginning on January 21, Rao Tummala, widely recognised as the "father of modern electronic packaging" and Emeritus Professor at Georgia Institute of Technology and Advisor to the Government of India, will present "Emergence of Indian Semiconductor Industry for India & World," highlighting India's growing role in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Later that day, Ryutaro Yasuhara, Technical Manager at TSMC Japan 3DIC R&D Center, will deliver a speech titled "3DIC Technologies to Unleash AI Innovation." There will also be a lecture by Tarek Ibrahim, Senior Principal Engineer at Intel Foundry, on "Glass Core Substrate Advanced Packaging."

On January 22, Scott Chen, Senior Vice President of Central Development Engineering at ASE, will deliver a keynote titled "Scaling AI Performance through Advanced Packaging and Power Efficiency." His session will examine how advanced packaging technologies enable AI systems to achieve higher performance while managing power constraints — a critical challenge for next-generation computing.

AUTOMOTIVE WORLD, one of the co-located shows, will host specialised sessions on electrification, autonomous driving, and power device technologies, featuring experts from leading automotive and electronics companies such as Toyota Motor, Honda R&D, Nissan Motor, Mazda Motor, Denso, The Linux Foundation, Renesas Electronics, Panasonic Automotive Systems, among others. These discussions complement NEPCON JAPAN's focus on semiconductor packaging and sensor integration, providing visitors with a comprehensive view of technologies transforming mobility and electronics.

Registration for NEPCON JAPAN 2026 is now open via https://x.gd/LTdFp. Attendees will gain access to expert-led discussions, the latest technologies, and a network of up to 92,000 industry professionals driving innovation across multiple sectors. For details and to secure your place, visit the official NEPCON JAPAN website.

TEL: +81-3-6739-4102

E-mail: inw.jp@rxglobal.com

Web: https://www.nepconjapan.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html