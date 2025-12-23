Recognizing the Power of Brands That Truly Move Hongkongers

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yahoo has announced the winners of the Yahoo HK Best Brand Awards 2025, recognising over 20 brands that have built strong, lasting connections with Hong Kong consumers and demonstrated meaningful market influence amid an increasingly dynamic digital landscape.

The awards ceremony, held last week at Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, brought together brand leaders, industry partners, and government representatives to celebrate brands that continue to resonate deeply with Hongkongers. The event was officiated by Joseph L.H. Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, The Government of the Hong Kong SAR, alongside Yahoo leadership.

This year's winners span 13 industries, including finance, transport, retail, and consumer services, with recognised brands including Standard Chartered Bank, AsiaWorld–Expo, and MTR Shops, reflecting the breadth and diversity of brands that play an integral role in everyday life in Hong Kong.

Marking Yahoo Hong Kong's 30th anniversary, this year's awards spotlight brands that go beyond visibility to earn trust through sustained innovation, purpose, and customer-centric experiences. Originally launched in 2002 as the Yahoo Emotive Awards, the programme has long celebrated brands that form emotional connections with the public. Reintroduced last year as the new Yahoo HK Best Brand Awards, the refreshed format continues that legacy while expanding its focus to include brand influence, innovation, and long-term impact across industries.

"Resonance has been the defining theme this year. Whether among media partners or brands, the most impactful messages are those that genuinely speak to Hong Kong people and stay with them through different moments of life," said Matthew Chan, Head of Advertising Business for Yahoo Hong Kong and Taiwan. "While this year's winning brands span diverse sectors, they share something in common: they are deeply woven into everyday life. These relationships are built not through one-off campaigns, but through trust and relevance cultivated consistently over time."

A three-stage judging process combining data, consumer sentiment, and expert insight

The Yahoo HK Best Brand Awards 2025 adopted a three-stage judging process designed to capture brand performance from multiple perspectives.

In the first stage, Yahoo applied AI-powered analysis to publicly available data, assessing brands across key dimensions including innovation, technology leadership, sustainability, cultural relevance, and emotional storytelling.

This was followed by public voting, where consumers shared their preferences based on personal experiences and emotional connection with the brands. In the final stage, a panel of industry experts and academics evaluated shortlisted brands on criteria such as brand distinctiveness, market influence, and cultural relevance.

More than 217,000 public votes were collected in late October, with 102 brands across 13 industries nominated in Hong Kong this year.

