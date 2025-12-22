BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When disruptive changes redefined market demand in the past days of 2025, Chinese baijiu producer Wuliangye convened recently its annual convention to seek consensus for navigating the changing liquor market.

The event, the 29th Wuliangye 12•18 Annual Convention, caught global attention as a crowd of professionals gathered in Yibin City of Sichuan Province, southwest China, to decode how Chinese baijiu industry changed and where it will head for.

Experts in attendance stressed the disruptive, all-around changes in product, market and consumption structures of baijiu industry, saying that it is imperative for producers to face up to the challenges.

In essence, competitive landscape, value orientation and market logic of baijiu industry are being reshaped, making the present a critical period for liquor makers to take the initiative in winning the future.

New demand-led supply and new supply-driven demand are telling what the baijiu industry is undergoing currently, said Zeng Congqin, chairman of Wuliangye Group, adding that the company is well-prepared and confident to navigate the industry reshuffle.

Wuliangye's determination stems from its advantages deeply rooted in its development fundamental, product quality, branding, market, teams and capital, all of which are expected to unlock more development potential.

For years, the Chinese baijiu maker has always taken premium product quality as its top priority, earmarking 113,333.33 hectares of grain fields for liquor brewing and establishing the hard tech-enabled 529 and 533 workshops for precise quality control.

These efforts resulted in its winning multiple quality awards at home and abroad, including the 2025 EFQM Global Award, one of the world's three leading quality awards standing for benchmarks for organizational quality.

Via opening 474 specialty shops, experience shops, collection shops, and Wuliangye-themed restaurants in 2025, the Chinese baijiu maker witnessed a meteoric rise in bottle openings at banquet venues.

One of its low-alcohol products targeting young consumers once raked in over 100 million yuan sales revenues in just two months after being put on shelves and overseas consumption scenarios yet enriched along with opening of the Wuliangye-themed restaurants in Singapore and Japan.

As a business manager of a Malaysian firm noted, he is confident in the future of Wuliangye given its premium quality, brand status and market value and is willing to continue cooperation with the company in Malaysia.

