Distinguished UTM alumnus and national leader honoured for his leadership, scholarship, and impact on global standing.

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After an illustrious 37-year career in academia and public service, Dato' Seri Ir. Dr. Zaini Ujang, one of Malaysia's most respected administrators and scholars, has been conferred the title of Professor Emeritus in conjunction with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia's 69th Convocation Ceremony.

A Distinguished Career of Service and Leadership

As a proud double alumnus of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Dr. Zaini earned a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering (1988) before pursuing a PhD in Environmental Engineering at Newcastle University. An internationally recognized scholar, he has authored over 250 scientific papers and 36 books, including Ecoshift: Holistic Transformation towards Environmental Sustainability (2018) and Japanese Ecosophy: A Traveller's Notes (2019). His research excellence in water engineering and sustainability has earned him fellowships at renowned institutions including MIT, Imperial College London, Tsukuba, and Lund University.

Additionally, Dr. Zaini's appointment as Vice-Chancellor of UTM from 2008 to 2013 marked a historical milestone, as the first UTM alumnus and youngest individual to lead a public university in Malaysia. He remains the only Malaysian to have served as Secretary-General of five key ministries, namely Higher Education, Health, Human Resources, Environment and Water, and Energy, Green Technology and Water. Moreover, as the Chairman of the Technical Committee for the Malaysia Higher Education Blueprint 2015–2025, Dr. Zaini played a pivotal role in shaping Malaysia's higher education transformation agenda. These leadership roles reflect his extraordinary versatility and impact on national development.

Dr Zaini's professional journey, from being a UTM academic to Vice-Chancellor, policymaker, and global ambassador, exemplifies the transformative leadership that UTM continues to nurture. His long-standing commitment to knowledge, ethics, and service certainly underscores UTM's vision of producing graduates who lead with intellect and integrity, advancing both national progress and global collaboration,

Even beyond retirement, Dr. Zaini continues to serve the nation. In March 2025, he was reappointed as Chairman of the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), reaffirming his continued leadership in shaping Malaysia's higher education quality standards and global benchmarking. Through this role, he continues to guide academic governance and innovation, ensuring Malaysia's education system remains internationally competitive and aligned with future skills demands in sustainability and digital transformation.

Expanding Malaysia's Knowledge Agenda: 100-Day World Lecture Tour

Following his retirement from public service in March 2025, he embarked on a new transformative academic mission, the 100-Day World Lecture Tour, marking the close of a remarkable 37-year journey that reshaped Malaysia's higher education and environmental landscape.

Spanning 15 countries and more than 40 world-leading universities and research institutions, the tour, held between April and July 2025, served as a platform to promote Malaysia's "culture of knowledge" on the global stage.

Throughout his travels, Dr. Zaini met with academic and research leaders in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Sweden, and Turkiye, among others. He delivered more than 40 lectures, engaged with 10 university presidents, and fostered international partnerships aimed at strengthening Malaysia's higher education and research ecosystems. His lectures and dialogues emphasized how cross-cultural collaboration, environmental ethics, and innovation are central in shaping the future of universities.

"It is important to broaden global perspectives in higher education and strengthen international academic collaboration to deliver meaningful benefits to Malaysia, particularly its institutions of higher learning." Said DS Ir. Ts. Dr Zaini.

Following his return, he initiated a series of sharing sessions across Malaysian higher learning institutions, inspiring academics and students to "build knowledge networks without borders" and to translate global insights into meaningful local change.

"Exposure to the cultures and education systems of various countries provides academics with significant opportunities to gain new knowledge and create strategic avenues for research and development collaboration," he said while delivering his address to more than 400 academic staff, administrators, and students of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak.

Therefore, Dr. Zaini's lifelong service demonstrates that leadership is not defined by position, but by purpose. His 100-Day World Tour represents more than a personal milestone, but also a national statement that Malaysia's intellectual capital is ready to engage, exchange, and compete on the global stage.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM):

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is a research-intensive public university specialising in engineering, science, and technology, with a growing international profile in sustainability, innovation, and the humanities. Established in 1904 and located in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur, UTM is dedicated to producing global talents, impactful research, and meaningful partnerships that contribute to a more just and sustainable world.