Official release follows successful beta with 150,000 users, empowering developers to build and deploy full-stack web applications in minutes

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud today announced the official launch of its EdgeOne Pages, a pioneering edge-native, full-stack development platform. This launch marks a significant enhancement to Tencent Cloud's end-to-end AI development and deployment ecosystem. EdgeOne Pages allows developers to rapidly build Web projects without setting up servers, configuring environments, or handling operations, enabling instant deployment and effortless global launch.

Since its beta launch in October 2024, EdgeOne Pages has gained rapid adoption, serving over 150,000 users and facilitating more than one million deployments. Incorporating extensive user feedback, the official version now introduces multiple new capabilities, including metrics and usage analytics, customizable security protection, mainstream SSR full-stack frameworks, one-click KV storage, and AI voice chatbots.

Furthermore, a permanently free tier is available for all users with a one-click activation, offering core benefits such as unmetered website security acceleration traffic and request quotas, platform-level security protection, and unified data monitoring.

In the past, launching web projects globally often faced challenges such as long deployment cycles and slow launch times. For example, many AI tool developers targeting overseas markets face a lengthy process of complex tasks, including architecture planning, server procurement and configuration, frontend and backend setup, integration of user authentication (email verification, third-party login), multi-currency payment integration and callback handling, operations and maintenance, backups, and cross-region acceleration — a timeline often spanning weeks.

Market demands, however, evolve rapidly. Users seeking "basic text-to-image generation" today may request "style customization + batch export" tomorrow. The ability to rapidly develop, deploy, and validate product ideas has become a key competitive advantage for teams expanding globally.

Now, with the official release of EdgeOne Pages, independent developers and small teams can now streamline building, deployment, and operations into a unified process, reducing website launch time from days to minutes.

Build Phase: EdgeOne Pages provides a rich variety of website templates, covering multiple categories such as AI tools, online utilities, SaaS, B2B services, corporate websites, product pages, e-commerce, landing pages, and campaign pages. Through integrated Functions, users can effortless integrate CMS, payments, OAuth, databases, and other third-party services. Leveraging built-in WebSocket and LLM capabilities, users can even build an AI voice chat page rapidly using pre-built templates.

Deployment Phase: EdgeOne's network of over 3,200 global edge nodes automatically distributes site content to nodes closest to end users, delivering global acceleration and intelligent caching for both static and dynamic content, ensuring stable and consistent performance.

Operation Phase: EdgeOne Pages leverages a serverless architecture, eliminating the need to purchase and maintain servers, significantly reducing operational costs. The official version also introduces enhanced data monitoring capabilities, allowing users to view site usage directly in the console and utilize a new analytics dashboard to filter detailed metrics by site and host, enabling continuous performance tracking.

EdgeOne Pages has now evolved from supporting a single framework to a complete full-stack ecosystem, with native support for mainstream full-stack frameworks including Next.js, Astro, Nuxt, React Router, and SvelteKit. In the EdgeOne Pages template gallery, users can preview templates or deploy them with one click. Developers can also deploy their existing full-stack applications to EdgeOne Pages without modifying project structures.

Deeply integrated into the AI development ecosystem, EdgeOne Pages offers full compatibility with the CodeBuddy IDE, enabling developers to complete full-stack project development in CodeBuddy and deploy with a single click to launch Web projects with global acceleration. Through MCP (Model Context Protocol), EdgeOne Pages seamlessly connects with mainstream AI IDEs such as Cursor and VS Code, further improving development efficiency. The simultaneous update of EdgeOne CLI provides a smoother development and deployment experience for users with different workflows.

Through products such as CodeBuddy and EdgeOne Pages, Tencent Cloud continues to empower developers worldwide. Looking ahead, EdgeOne Pages will keep innovating and evolving, building a new generation of development tools that are more intelligent, more reliable, and more capable.

