SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WePlay, the global flagship social entertainment platform under WEJOY PTE. LTD., officially announced the launch of its "Let's Celebrate Christmas Together" campaign, running from December 19 to 25. As a social platform beloved by Gen Z users aged 18–25 around the world, this year's Christmas celebration introduces not only highly interactive features such as the Voice Room Red Envelope Rain and the Christmas Wish Plaza, but also a special charity initiative titled "Let's Make a Wish for the Dogs!"

Entertainment Meets Philanthropy: Every Interaction Carries Warmth

In the "Let's Make a Wish for the Dogs!" charity segment, users can accumulate Warmth Points by sending themed gifts or purchasing lottery tokens. The collective kindness of the entire community contributes to a growing progress bar. Each time the bar reaches a new milestone, WePlay will donate additional supplies to City Without Stray Dogs.

The campaign aims to deliver a total of 615 kg of prescription dog food and 50 electronic training whistles, which will support better nutrition and behavioral training for rescued dogs—helping them adapt to social environments and increasing their chances of adoption.

Brand Vision: Bridging Virtual Interaction with Real-World Kindness

WePlay remains committed to its mission of "Making the world better through interaction." The platform not only provides young people with a vibrant social playground, but also aims to bridge the passion of the virtual world with real-world social responsibility.

Jingci Zhao , Head of WePlay Korea, stated:

"The heart of WePlay's charity work lies in using the warmth of social interaction to transmit the power of life. Through this Christmas initiative, we hope young users can feel that WePlay is not only a place to make friends and have fun, but also a space where simple interactions can come together to make a real-world impact. Every bag of prescription food and every training whistle represents our users' love and respect for life."

About WePlay

WePlay is the flagship social entertainment platform under WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. Featuring popular titles such as Space Werewolf, Guess My Drawing, and Mic Grab, WePlay aims to create a dynamic digital space that blends games, social interaction, and entertainment—helping young users connect effortlessly and build meaningful friendships.

