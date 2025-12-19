Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient and global tech leader recognized for his transformative impact on Malaysia's digital innovation ecosystem.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Muhammad Arif bin Tukiman, the visionary co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of RunCloud, received the Top Entrepreneur Award (Anugerah Tokoh Usahawan) during the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Alumni Homecoming 2025, celebrating his exceptional contributions to Malaysia's global presence in cloud technology and digital entrepreneurship. The award recognises his strong contribution to Malaysia's global presence in cloud technology and digital entrepreneurship. It also marks another milestone in his rise as one of the country's most influential young technology leaders.

A Journey of Excellence and Innovation to Global Impact

As a proud double alumnus of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Arif obtained a Bachelor of Computer Science in Graphics and Multimedia Software in 2014 and a Master of Science in Information Technology Entrepreneurship in 2016. His academic training in computing and entrepreneurship laid the foundation for a career that blends technical expertise with visionary business leadership.

His track record shows sustained excellence in entrepreneurship and regional leadership. His recent 2025 Top Entrepreneur Award builds on a set of international achievements that include recognition in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia in Enterprise Technology in 2020, the Alibaba eFounder Fellowship in 2019 in Hangzhou, China, and the Startup World Cup Regional Winner in 2018 as the Top 28 Finalist in Silicon Valley. His success also includes the APICTA Award in 2018 for Best Startup and Best ICT Business Solution, the ASEAN Rice Bowl Award in 2019 as Malaysia's Startup of the Year, the 2024 Best Exporter Award in the SME category by MATRADE and PKNS, and the UTM Alumni Muda Harapan Award in 2024. These honours reflect his strategic leadership, entrepreneurial foresight, and growing impact on Malaysia's innovation ecosystem. At the same time, his success also reflects UTM's mission to develop innovators who translate scientific knowledge with real-world impact.

A Global Force in Cloud Technology and Continuing Legacy

Arif's pioneering work from Cool Code Sdn. Bhd., which developed digital products reaching over three million downloads, to the global rise of RunCloud, reflects a powerful narrative of innovation, resilience, and purpose. He has positioned RunCloud as a catalyst for digital transformation across industries, while empowering thousands of professionals and students to advance their careers in the global tech landscape. Founded in 2017, RunCloud is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that simplifies cloud server management for developers, agencies, and businesses. The platform allows users to deploy, configure, and monitor web applications without requiring advanced Linux expertise, saving valuable time and resources.

Today, RunCloud powers over 210,000 web applications and supports more than 5,000 businesses globally, including startups, SMEs, and large enterprises. With active users in more than 100 countries, its largest markets span the United States (21%), United Kingdom (8%), Indonesia (6%), Malaysia (6%) and India (5%), reflecting its strong international adoption. RunCloud's user-friendly architecture and innovation in cloud deployment have earned multiple international recognitions, including the title 'Web Panel of the Year 2021' and features in renowned publications such as TechCrunch and Vulcan Post. Its global success underscores Arif's vision of making cloud technology accessible to everyone, from local startups to global enterprises.

Beyond business success, his entrepreneurial mission is driven by nation-building through technology education. Through RunCloud Education, he has built a learning ecosystem that develops future-ready digital talent, working in collaboration with universities, government agencies, and the private sector. His work with national agencies such as MDEC and Jabatan Pendidikan Politeknik dan Kolej Komuniti (JPPKK) demonstrate his commitment to developing a digitally empowered workforce that drives Malaysia's future competitiveness. To date, the initiative has engaged over 65 universities and 90 schools, training more than 10,000 students and certifying 6,000 cloud practitioners under the Malaysia Board of Technology (MBOT) certification framework. By developing Malaysia's next generation of cloud professionals, Arif's work strengthens the country's position in the digital economy while addressing critical global skills gaps in cloud computing, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM):

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is a research-intensive public university specialising in engineering, science, and technology, with a growing international profile in sustainability, innovation, and the humanities. Established in 1904 and located in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur, UTM is dedicated to producing global talents, impactful research, and meaningful partnerships that contribute to a more just and sustainable world.