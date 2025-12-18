HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Green and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. ("Mitsui") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the following:

AM Green, via its wholly owned subsidiary, AM Green Aluminium Metals and Materials ("AM Green Metals"), is building a 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) primary aluminum smelter and 2 MTPA alumina refining and mining operations. In November 2025, AM Green signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh (AP) government to set up 1 MTPA green aluminum complex in AP.

Both aluminum smelter and alumina refinery will be powered by renewable wind and solar firmed up by pumped hydro storage. In May 2025, Coal India signed a MoU to supply 4.5 GW renewable power to AM Green for its various verticals including AM Green Metals.

Under the MoU with Mitsui, the parties will assess potential investment in AM Green Metals value chain. Mitsui investment will support equity requirements to build the world's first integrated green aluminium production platform.

As part of the discussions, AM Green and Mitsui will explore a range of commercial and strategic opportunities:

Mahesh Kolli, Founder, Greenko Group & AM Green, said: "AM Green is building globally competitive platforms across molecules and materials to enable industrial decarbonization at scale. We are pleased to partner with Mitsui to explore collaboration pathways that can accelerate low-carbon aluminium and expand market access for a wider set of green products."

Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli, the founders of Greenko, have established AM Green as a new energy transition and decarbonization platform. AM Green holds stake in the Greenko business, in its Power2X businesses (5 MTPA Green Ammonia, Green Hydrogen, Green Metals & Aluminum and Green Chemicals) and in its Bio2X businesses (2G ethanol, SAF, Dissolving pulp and Lignin).

Greenko has a near-term operational renewable energy capacity of over 12 GW across solar, wind and hydro and is building 100 GWh of single cycle pumped hydro storage capacity by 2030 across India. AM Green is committed to producing 5 MTPA of green ammonia capacity by 2030 (1 MTPA under construction), representing one-fifth of India's green hydrogen production target and 10% of Europe's green hydrogen import target. It is also committed to building 1 MTPA of green aluminum capacity.

Mitsui & Co. is a global trading and investment company with a presence in more than 60 countries and a diverse business portfolio covering a wide range of industries.

The company identifies, develops, and grows its businesses in partnership with a global network of trusted partners including world leading companies, combining its geographic and cross industry strengths to create long-term sustainable value for its stakeholders.