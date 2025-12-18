SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Airshow, one of the most inﬂuential international aerospace and defence exhibition, will return from 3 - 8 February 2026 at the Changi Exhibition Centre. Marking two decades of deﬁning the future of ﬂight, the biennial event will once again bring together global industry leaders, government and military delegations, innovators and investors to exchange ideas, forge partnerships and chart the next era of aerospace and defence.

Since its debut in 2008, the show has grown into one of the world's leading platforms for aviation and defence, serving as a critical gateway to Asia Paciﬁc's dynamic markets. The 2026 edition will unveil new perspectives, fresh participants and expanded opportunities for an industry in transformation.

Trade attendees can expect more than 1,000 participating companies from more than 50 countries/regions. In addition to returning exhibitors such as Airbus, AVIC, Bell, Boeing, COMAC, GE Aerospace, Gulfstream, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, MBDA, Rolls-Royce, RTX, Saab, SIA Engineering, ST Engineering and Thales, attendees can also look out for the presence of next-generation defence technology companies like Helsing, Quantum and Shield AI.

Country pavilions expected at the event include Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, with expanded presence from both the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion and the China Pavilion.

"Reaching our 10th edition is a signiﬁcant milestone for Singapore Airshow. Over the past two decades, the Airshow has evolved alongside the industry, serving as a key global meeting platform for stakeholders across the aviation and defence ecosystem. In 2026, we are proud to expand our horizons further with new features and partnerships that reﬂect the industry's transformation. This edition underscores our continued commitment to supporting the region's growth and fostering meaningful collaboration," said Mr Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia Events, organiser of Singapore Airshow.

Introducing Space Summit 2026: Expanding Frontiers

Singapore Airshow 2026 will introduce a brand-new feature — Space Summit 2026, held from 2 – 3 February 2026 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, marking a key expansion of the show's scope from air to the frontiers of space.

Officially endorsed by Singapore's Office for Space Technology & Industry (OSTIn) and the Economic Development Board (EDB), the Summit positions Singapore as the hub for space dialogue and collaboration in Asia-Paciﬁc. Themed "New Frontiers: Shaping a Responsible and Inclusive Space Future," it will convene global policymakers, space agencies, investors and innovators to discuss topics such as infrastructure, sustainability, investment and the in-space economy — a sector projected by McKinsey to reach US$1.8 trillion by 2035 .

By bringing the space agenda into the Airshow, the Space Summit underscores Singapore's growing role as a collaborative hub for the expanding space economy and encourages cross-sector engagement across aviation, connectivity and emerging technologies.

Collaborating Towards a Sustainable Future

Sustainability continues to anchor the Singapore Airshow's vision for the industry. The 2026 edition will place sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and net-zero initiatives in the spotlight, showcasing real-world applications and technologies that move aviation closer to decarbonisation.

Neste, the global leader in renewable fuels, joins as the Sustainable Aviation Partner to share insights at AeroForum on SAF adoption, supply chain transformation and enabling greener aviation operations. Attendees can also offset their travel-related emissions through the CarbonClick counter, ﬁrst introduced in 2024, reinforcing the Airshow's commitment to responsible travel.

Through a series of forums, showcases and sustainability partnerships, Singapore Airshow 2026 will continue to drive conversations and collaborations that accelerate the transition towards a cleaner, more resilient and sustainable aviation ecosystem.

Nurturing Innovation and Emerging Technologies

Innovation remains at the heart of the Singapore Airshow. What's Next, our startup showcase will return with a sharper focus on emerging and dual-use technologies across aerospace and defence. The 2026 edition will also feature expanded exhibition zones spotlighting digital aviation, sustainable propulsion and future defence technologies, fostering connections between global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and technology start-ups.

These platforms will reinforce Singapore Airshow's role as the nexus for collaboration between established industry players and the next generation of innovators shaping the aerospace landscape.

A Platform for High-Level Exchange and Collaboration

Beyond the exhibition, the Singapore Airshow continues to serve as a vital networking hub through its exclusive trade days and strategic forums.

The AeroForum at Singapore Airshow 2026 will feature a comprehensive programme spotlighting the industry's most pressing priorities, including market and budget outlooks, autonomy and human machine teaming, cybersecurity, sustainable aviation pathways, advanced air mobility, workforce transformation and the global race to commercialise next generation technologies. These sessions bring together thought leaders and technical experts to share insights across both civil and military domains.

Our AI-driven AeroConnect business matchmaking platform will further enhance networking by connecting participants with the right opportunities.

AeroCampus will also return as a dedicated platform to inspire and nurture the next generation of aerospace talent. Bringing together educational institutions, training organisations and industry partners, AeroCampus will offer students and young professionals ﬁrst-hand exposure to career pathways, emerging skillsets and innovations shaping the future of aviation.

Captain Leo and Leonette welcome the public to "Weekend@Airshow"

Popular Singapore Airshow mascots Captain Leo and Leonette will make special appearances throughout Weekend@Airshow, welcoming fans of all ages. Visitors can look forward to a vibrant weekend that brings the excitement of aviation to life, with interactive activities and family-friendly experiences.

Happening on 7 – 8 February 2026, Weekend@Airshow will see the skies come alive with thrilling aircraft aerial performances and an exciting showcase of aircraft on static display, featuring the latest commercial, military and business aircraft. These highlights offer an up-close look at cutting-edge capabilities and aviation excellence.

Tickets will be available via SISTIC from 10 December 2025, priced at SGD 39 for adults, SGD 19 for children aged 3 to 12 and SGD 250 for a group package (four tickets plus one car park label).

More details on the ﬂying displays will be available in the new year.

Enhancing Attendee Experience

Experia Hospitality Services (EHS) is an initiative by Experia Events designed to enhance overall attendee experience through a curated suite of hospitality solutions.

As a value-adding platform, EHS streamlines and elevates the attendee journey. From facilitating airport transfers and hotel arrangements to supporting dining reservations, business meetings and local experience planning, EHS provides added convenience and efficiency at every step of the visit.

More information is available at https://www.singaporeairshow.com/visit/experia-hospitality-services

Changi Aviation Summit 2026: "Rising Above Disruption: Building the Aviation Ecosystem of Tomorrow"

The Changi Aviation Summit brings together senior government officials and industry leaders to exchange views on key issues faced by the civil aviation industry. Organised by the Singapore Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, this year's summit will explore how the aviation sector can capture opportunities, navigate challenges and build new partnerships to drive competitiveness and sustainable growth even as passenger traffic reaches new heights.

The Summit will host a series of focused panel discussions on 2 February, which will bring together leaders and experts across the sector including airlines, airports, regulators and international organisations, to discuss how the industry is building networks, reinventing business models and designing airports for the future. A Welcome Reception will be held on 1 February, and an official Opening Ceremony will take place on 2 February.

