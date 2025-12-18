SYDNEY, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FXTRADING.com has appointed Patrick Guerrera as its new Chief Brand Officer, further strengthening its leadership team following a series of recent senior appointments as the company accelerates its global expansion.

Patrick has over 25 years' experience driving growth and innovation across telecommunications, financial services and other complex, regulated categories. He founded and led Re Group within the M&C Saatchi network, spending 16 years building a globally recognised brand and experience design practice delivering major transformation programs.

Over a 14-year partnership with Optus, Patrick led brand strategy and go-to-market transformation, including multiple brand evolutions and the creation of Yes Agency. His work reshaped Optus' content and creative delivery, improving speed, consistency and effectiveness at scale.

Patrick has also worked extensively with Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Bank, CFS (Superannuation) and First Sentier Investors and other leading brands, helping transform some of Australia's most iconic financial services brands. As APAC Lead for M&C Saatchi Consulting, he expanded his impact across the region, combining customer insight, data and creative strategy to drive sustained business growth.

At FXTRADING.com, Patrick will focus on strengthening brand foundations and sharpening how the company's story is communicated. He will work closely with CMO Amit Kaushik to build awareness in priority markets, create more cohesive brand experiences and develop content that resonates with traders.

FXTRADING.com CEO Adam Phillips said Patrick's appointment comes at a pivotal time. "Patrick brings the experience needed to make our vision tangible and distinctive. His background in leading major brand transformations will add real value as we continue to grow."

Patrick said he was drawn to the momentum of the business and the opportunity to help shape its next chapter. "FXTRADING.com can reset expectations in the CFD trading category, moving beyond noise toward a platform built on control, credibility and performance. I'm excited to help shape what comes next."

About FXTRADING.com

Founded in 2014, FXTRADING.com is a regulated global broker offering 500+ instruments across Forex, Stocks, Indices and Commodities. Its in-house website and All-in-One Trading Portal unify WebTrader, mobile apps, social trading and funds management. The broker provides institutional-grade liquidity, tight spreads and fast execution on its proprietary platforms and MetaTrader 4 & 5.

Access the New Platform Today