ABKEFIR® Boosts Probiotic Strength Over 50% by "Symbiotic Fermentation"

KAOHSIUNG, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SynbioTech INC., ranked among the top 20 global probiotic suppliers, proudly announced a significant triumph at the 2025 AII DaVinci International Innovation and Invention Expo. The company won five Gold Medals for its pioneering probiotic and postbiotic solutions. SynbioTech's scientifically validated breakthroughs in precision health earned high acclaim from the international panel of judges. The award-winning innovations include:

The 6th Annual AII DaVinci International Innovation and Invention Expo, co-hosted by the American Innovation & Invention Institute and Southern Utah University in 2025, is a prestigious platform for global innovation, attracting participants from over ten countries, including the United States, Taiwan, China, Thailand, and Canada.

SynbioTech Innovations in Precision Health for an Aging Population

SynbioTech possesses one of Asia's largest commercial lactic acid bacteria strain banks, with a collection exceeding 2,000 strains. "We are honored by this recognition from the Da Vinci Expo. As we believe that better probiotics make our lives better, the R&D team at SynbioTech has grown swiftly and focused on cutting-edge developments in functional probiotics." Said Mr. Yang Lian-Chuan, President of SynbioTech. " Those award-winning health products are scientifically proven to help boost immunity, protect joints, and support kidney health for the aging population."

SYNTEK® Thorough Enhances Probiotic Potency by Over 50%

Mr. Sean Yang, COO of SynbioTech, highlighted a key innovation: "SynbioTech's ABKEFIR®, developed by our proprietary SYNTEK® thorough procedure, combines five selected lactic acid strains from traditional kefir with two dominant gut bacteria. The breakthrough technology of 'Symbiotic Fermentation' increases the stability and concentration of probiotics by over 50%. Furthermore, human clinical trials have confirmed its effectiveness in regulating gut microbiota and alleviating gastrointestinal discomfort."

Another gold-medal highlight was the formula's proven ability to inhibit harmful bacteria like Salmonella, a leading cause of fatal food poisoning worldwide according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This innovation is protected by patents in Taiwan (I854384) and the United States (US11839635B1).

SynbioTech's Global Strategy for Acclaimed Products

ABKEFIR®, SynForU®-ReMain, and LDL557 are award-winning probiotics with significant global appeal, expanding their market presence across Greater China, North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region to serve aging populations. SynForU®-ReMain, in particular, addresses the unique nutritional needs of dialysis patients and seniors, with demand for renal health supplements rapidly rising in both the US and South Korea. COO Sean Yang said, "The company plans to accelerate its expansion into the Pacific Rim, focusing on active aging demographics in Southeast Asia, Australia, and South Asia."

Established in 2000, SynbioTech INC. excels in microbial technology and probiotic research. Based in Taiwan, SynbioTech supplies over half of the local health food brands and collaborates with major international partners in the US, Germany, Korea, and Australia. The company holds 60 patents and has published over 100 scientific papers, nearly half of which appeared in peer-reviewed journals.

Please check SynbioTech official website.

SynbioTech participated in the US Da Vinci International Invention Exhibition. Studies show that ABKEFIR®, using 'symbiotic fermentation' technology, offers superior antibacterial effects compared to single strains, enhancing its gut health benefits.