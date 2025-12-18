TCL to Display the Future with Advanced Visual Innovations and AI-Powered Product Portfolio at CES 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's No. 1 Mini LED and ultra-large TV brand, is set to take center stage at CES 2026 with an extensive showcase of its most advanced displays and a full portfolio of AI-powered smart products.

Transforming its booth into a gateway to the future of visual experiences, TCL will show visitors how its exceptional display panels—across a wide range of sizes, categories, and form factors—deliver unparalleled performance. All of this is backed by TCL CSOT, a global leader in advanced display technologies and a subsidiary of TCL.

During the show, TCL will also unveil a new generation of groundbreaking display, mobile, and wearable devices. Among the exhibition highlights is TCL's SQD-Mini LED technology, which features five core advantages, including an All-Scene Wide Color Gamut, no color crosstalk, more local dimming zones, higher brightness, and an ultra-slim form factor. Visitors will also get a first look at the newest NXTPAPER eye-care smartphones and enote tablets, as well as AR glasses that together underscore TCL's unmatched capabilities in delivering cutting-edge viewing experiences across diverse applications.

In addition to advancements in display technologies, the company will present a full portfolio of AI-powered devices designed to shape the future of intelligence. Visitors can explore AI smart living through a series of home appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and smart locks, as well as immersive AI entertainment experiences brought by AI-powered TVs, AR glasses, and projectors. TCL will also showcase its latest advances in AI-enhanced productivity and mobility across mobile devices, tablets, and Human-Vehicle-Home ecosystem solutions that reveal how TCL's AI technologies are shaping the next chapter of everyday living, working, and connectivity.

