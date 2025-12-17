GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, the 2025 Heung Kong Entrepreneurs Forum, themed "Co-creation and Fusion: New Momentum for the Development of Global Chinese Entrepreneurs", was held at One Heung Kong in Guangzhou. The event drew together over 400 global Chinese business leaders, policymakers, and cultural icons, forging deep-seated connections between the Chinese business community and the wider world.

The forum featured an address by Ma Weihua, Chairman of the Chinese Entrepreneur Commerce Club. He stressed the significance of putting plans and meeting arrangements into action while championing the entrepreneurial spirit. Representing the organizer, Mei Hing Chak declared that One Heung Kong aspires to be a "value pot, innovation booster, and global gathering spot" for Chinese entrepreneurs worldwide. Lai Zhihong, Guangzhou's Vice Mayor, highlighted the city's development prospects.

The forum acted as a lens through which to view China's economic policies and global cooperation trends. Zheng Guoguang, former Vice Minister of the Ministry of Emergency Management, interpreted the essence of the conference, providing entrepreneurs with a clear roadmap. Li Kuntai, an advisor to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, shared fresh opportunities for China-Cambodia business collaboration. Ding Zuohong, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, delved into paths for collaborative development and industrial upgrading among enterprises in the Greater Bay Area.

Multiple strategic cooperation agreements were inked at the forum, signifying the transformation of the "co-creation and fusion" concept into tangible steps. During the event, the One Heung Kong Demonstration Base for Ideal Living made its global debut, integrating a host of systemic innovations to present a Chinese solution for future living.

The forum featured a special "Benevolent Heung Kong" charity calligraphy and painting donation initiative. Zhang Damo contributed 100 works, with the proceeds earmarked for public welfare and charity initiatives in Hong Kong, as well as patriotic education endeavors. Attendees also took a tour of the One Heung Kong Demonstration Base for Ideal Living, getting a feel for the global landmark for the art of future living.

This forum went beyond ordinary intellectual exchanges, evolving into a grand gathering that blended strategic vision, industrial cooperation, cultural concern, and future-oriented experiences. One Heung Kong has now stepped into a new era of global experience and collaborative co-creation.