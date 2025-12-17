SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has announced the rank of most-searched activities on its platform in 2025. Taking the crown is Hong Kong Disneyland, followed by Universal Studios Singapore and Gardens by the Bay, Singapore. The top five is completed by Aquaria KLCC in Malaysia and Tokyo Skytree in Japan.

Hong Kong Disneyland was most searched by travelers from the Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand, respectively. The most popular month was June. The appeal of the theme park was boosted by the partnership that Hong Kong Disneyland and Agoda embarked on this year, which resulted in even better rates for Agoda's users.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda: "Having a wide array of not just accommodations and flight options, but of activities and experiences as well is vital for a one-stop travel platform like Agoda. In recent years, the number of activities that can be booked on Agoda has increased significantly, and we're dedicated to making even more experiences available and affordable."

As the year draws to a close, Agoda reaffirms its commitment to helping travelers see the world for less by offering access to a wide range of activities and travel experiences. Agoda enables customers to book over 400,000 activities across 22 markets, in addition to over 6 million holiday properties and more than 130,000 flight routes.