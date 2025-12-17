NINGBO, China, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From December 1 to 5, the inaugural World Skills Youth Camp was successfully held in Ningbo, co-organized by the China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE) and Ningbo Polytechnic University.

Themed "Youth Skills, Green Future: Together Shall We Find a Way", the camp brought together 60 young participants from 28 countries worldwide, including Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Ethiopia.

The curriculum placed strong emphasis on methodological guidance. In a featured session, instructor Wang Yi systematically introduced a three-stage innovation methodology— "Imagining & Connecting, Filtering & Expanding, Verifying & Extending" —helping participants develop a structured approach to transforming creative ideas into tangible outcomes. Ida Goldacker, a participant from Germany, shared, "I now understand that innovation isn't just about inspiration—it's a logical process that can be learned and broken down step by step."

To deeply integrate theory with practice, participants visited Zeekr Smart Factory (Meishan). The highly automated and intelligent production line offered a vivid, tangible glimpse into "smart manufacturing". Jean Charles Dondo from Zimbabwe remarked, "This isn't just an automobile factory—it's a microcosm of future industry."

The Event also prioritized emotional connection and cultural exchange to foster mutual understanding. Participants toured iconic cultural sites such as the Ningbo Museum and Tianyi Pavilion, experienced traditional lacquer art craftsmanship, and collaboratively created a lacquer painting titled "Lotus • Connection", which they presented as a gift to the university. At the closing ceremony, youth from diverse nations joined voices in a bilingual (Chinese-English) performance of the song "You and Me". Dilnaz Turdalina from Kazakhstan reflected, "When we sang together in harmony, I felt a warmth and unity that transcended national borders."

Through a multidimensional program encompassing academic lectures, industry-academia-research integration experience, cultural immersion, and hands-on skills workshops, the Camp not only deepened international youth's understanding of vocational education and industrial development but also built a bridge for cross-cultural communication, collaboration, and friendship—centered on skills. This initiative represents a meaningful contribution toward nurturing globally minded, multi-skilled youth and advancing the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals.